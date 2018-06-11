Golden Leaves Funeral Plans Offers Green Funeral Plans and Services in the UK

Golden Leaves offers green funeral plans paid on a monthly basis. Each plan comes with a complete carbon offset and a guarantee that funeral director fees will be paid in full.

[CROYDON, 11/6/2018] Golden Leaves Funeral Plans, a specialist in funeral planning in the UK, offers eco-friendly funeral plans and services in the UK to help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of funerals. Each green plan is covered by Golden Leaves’ guarantee that covers the funeral director’s fees in full.

Green Funeral Options in the UK

Golden Leaves provides several options for natural and biodegradable coffins constructed from sustainable materials such as wood, wool and willow. For every green plan secured, Golden Leaves contributes to an environmental fund to battle climate change. Customers can choose from three green plans: the Glade, the Meadow and the Ultimate Green Woodland plan.

The simplest package, the Glade plan, includes a choice of three natural memorials, complete carbon footprint offset and other common and essential funeral services. An upgrade from the Glade plan, the Meadow plan includes a casket made of bamboo, which is becoming one of the fastest growing and most sustainable crops in the world.

The Ultimate Green Woodland plan includes the provision of a chapel of rest for family and guests, two limousines for transport to and from the service and a choice of eco-friendly coffins made from a wide range of materials such as handwoven wool, willow or pine.

The Golden Leaves Guarantee

Each of Golden Leaves’ green plans is covered by the Golden Leaves guarantee that ensures the full payment of the funeral director’s fees.

The guarantee covers 100 per cent of the funeral director’s services specified in each plan. This is in line with the UK’s policy on pre-paid funeral planning.

Through the Golden Leaves Trust, the funds from the green funeral plans are managed to attain stable long-term growth and provide peace of mind to the family members.

About Golden Leaves Funeral Plans

Since 1984, Golden Leaves has been providing pre-paid funeral plans to respond to the demands of the local community. Today, Golden Leaves offers their plans through their trusted network of funeral directors nationwide and also to expatriate communities in Europe.

