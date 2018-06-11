Dhyuti Foundation launches ‘Mithra’ Blood Donation Application

Dhyuti Foundation, a non-profit organization, has been conceptualised with the noble intention of helping children, particularly those from the less privileged sections, with education besides underscoring the importance of maintaining eco-balance in order to achieve a healthy society.

The Foundation takes delight in announcing a one-of-kind initiative Apeksha-3, which is a fund-raising cultural feast that will spread awareness about myriad social issues and discusses the responsibilities of each citizen to overcome them.

In keeping with this quest, Dhyuti Foundation will highlight about blood requirement across the country. Facilitating the aspiration will be a website and a blood app, “MITHRA”, which will be useful in reaching out to a larger section of the society. Both have been launched today.

It has been a moment of pride that the hugely resourceful app has been unveiled by Mrs Rathnavalli (who drives the Thalassemia initiative) in the gracious presence of other esteemed personalities like socialite Ms Gayathri Swaroop (the face of Telangana oral health mission), Mr Vijay Gopal (Social activist), Mr Thota Dayakar (Medical Director at Ramdevrao Hospitals), Mr RTN Vijay Bhaskar (President – Rotary club of Greater Hyderabad), Mr Uma Maheshwar Rao (Sr Social worker) and Mr Kandukuri Ramu, the founder of Khanthi Foundation.

Dr Ratnavali, president of TSCS, about the need for more blood donors to come forward and serve the needy.

Any individual can register as a blood donor on this app with their mobile number; the registered donor has an option of entering the date of his last blood donation to avoid calls for 100 days from the date of last donation.

Since being established, Dhyuti has conducted medical camps across Suryapet district with the help of Kamineni hospitals; provided training and books to students in the Government school at Durajpally; providing financial assistance to the needy students besides conducting programmes and campaigns on the importance of greenery and cleanliness.

It feels god that our efforts have drawn praise from several Hyderabad-based NGOs. Dhyuti Foundation has pledged to support and help orphans and children suffering from thalassemia and cancer.

Interested volunteers and donors can contact President: Abilash Rao Nayeni (Tel No: 95500-51531) or Treasurer: Raju Munagala (90143-41188).

Account Details: Bank: United Bank of India; Name: Dhyuti Foundation, Ac/No: 1913010009193; IFSC: UTBI0HKP877; Branch: KPHB Colony, Hyderabad.

The launch programme concluded with an enthralling cultural event that included live music, dancing, beat boxing and singing.

Abilash Rao Nayeni, President Dhyuti Foundation

