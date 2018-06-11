Automotive HVAC Market Research Report 2018

Automotive HVAC Market Segmented by Technology (Manual and Automatic), by Component (Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver/Drier and Expansion Device), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV) and regions.

Global Automotive HVAC Market Highlights:

Automotive HVAC Market Analysis 2018 to 2023 is latest Global Automotive HVAC Industry Research Report added by “Market Research Future”, provides information on Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Regional Analysis with Forecast To 2023.

Automotive HVAC Market is growing at growth rate of 9% by 2023. This growth is boosted by factors such as increasing demand for thermal systems and automatic climate control features in the automobiles. Secondly, people travel in their personal automobiles for long distances in the urban sector, and hence the need for HVAC is higher. Thirdly, due to the global warming and climate change, global temperatures are rising, which leads to greater demand for ambient temperatures inside the automobile.

Automotive HVAC Market Companies Analyzed in report are:

Sensata Technologies (U.S.), The Keihin Corporation (Japan), Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan), Sanden Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France) and Denso Corporation (Japan). Hanon Systems (South Korea), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and Japan Climate Systems Corporation (Japan) are among the other players in this market.

The Automotive HVAC Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Automotive HVAC Market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Market strive to respond to the growing demand for HVAC in automotive applications. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices. Additionally, the awareness regarding the use of environment friendly refrigerants and automotive coolants in HVAC system leads to the demand for advanced and technically evolved HVAC systems, thus increasing their sales.

Geographic Analysis:

North America and European region dominates the global automotive Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. North America region is mainly backed by the U.S. having strong penetration of HVAC systems in automotive industry. The original equipment manufacturers in the region are focusing on efforts for improvement of the production quality for delivering quality product.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region for the automotive HVAC owing to the presence of the developing countries such as India and China where the automotive industry is growing at a faster pace. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, supportive government regulation also boost the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive HVAC Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by technology – Manual, Automatic

Segmentation by Vehicle type – Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle

Segmentation by application- residential, commercial, industrial and other

Segmentation by Regions: California, Texas, Washington and Others

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on Automotive HVAC manufacturers, Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for Automotive HVAC market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Automotive HVAC market are studied in this report.

Global Automotive HVAC market Research Insights:

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive HVAC market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive HVAC market by its product, application, vehicle type, and electric vehicle type, and region

The report for Global Automotive HVAC Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

