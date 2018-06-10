Conversa Health Named a Top 10 Smart Healthcare Company at SmartHealth 2018

Conversa, Healthcare’s Conversation Platform, was named a Top 10 Smart Healthcare Company of the Year. Smart Health 2018, referred by some as the year’s most exciting conference concept, brought together the who’s who of healthcare and technology industries to a single conference held on April 26-27 in Las Vegas.

Featured at the conference, Conversa shared how its Conversational AI delivers personalized, automated conversations between patients and healthcare systems. Conversa combines data from multiple sources, including various clinical systems (like electronic health records), claims data, and patient generated health data to deliver the right conversation at the right time.

Chris Edwards, Conversa’s Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “This truly is an exciting time for automated technology across many industries, including healthcare.” said Edwards. “At Conversa, we have a passionate team focused on the provider and patient experience. Our Conversational AI technology is successfully utilizing real-time patient generated data and insights to meet individuals where they are, thereby creating a more personalized and proactive engagement experience.”

Also a speaker at the conference, Edwards discussed how health systems are using Conversa’s innovative, scalable technology to improve care coordination, patient satisfaction, and ongoing patient relationship management resulting in the improved well-being of patientswhile also reducing costs. “Conversa is honored to be working with so many top healthcare organizations, helping them deliver better communication and care around key health experiences like chronic condition management, pre- and post-surgery, medication adherence, and lifestyle health coaching”, said Edwards. “We are truly helping them transform the doctor-patient relationship from one that is episodic to one that is continuous, collaborative and efficient”.

There has been a growing significant shift from manual to automated patient engagement enabling care management programs to be dynamic, evidence-based, and personalized. Recently, WBR Group and Conversa released an exciting new study that underscores a growing market need for automated patient experience technology. The study suggests that 98% of healthcare executives feel that automated healthcare technology like Conversa will play a key role in the future of healthcare. 79% of those healthcare executives plan on rolling out an automated solution by 2020. You can find this report and more at Conversa’s website (https://conversahealth.com/new-study/).

About Conversa

As healthcare’s conversation platform, Conversa delivers an easy and meaningful way for care teams and patients to communicate. Conversa has an extensive library of over 330 clinically-intelligent conversation programs that include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), diabetes, hypertension, joint replacement, and many more. Recently Juniper Research stated that “Conversa is the type of company that, through their presence in the market and the kind of product they offer, have the potential to reshape the whole digital health sector. They are an AI company disrupting healthcare in a big way.” Using Conversa’s innovative and scalable Conversational AI technology, healthcare organizations can deliver automated, personalized doctor-patient conversation experiences that lead to more informed and meaningful patient relationships, effective population management and, ultimately, better clinical and financial outcomes. To try Conversa simply text ‘Hello’ to 77877. Learn more about Conversa at www.conversahealth.com and follow Conversa on Twitter (https://mobile.twitter.com/conversahealth), Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/conversahealth/).