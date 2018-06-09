Data Masking Market: 2018 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Data Masking Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Data Masking Market by type (static, dynamic), business function (operations, legal, marketing, sales, finance, human resource), component (software, service), application (telecommunications, IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, life sciences, media, entertainment, government, defense) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Data Masking Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Data Masking Market. According to report the global data masking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

To Develop Business Standards and Changing Regulations are some of the Key Factor Fueling the Growth of the Data Masking Market

Dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data as well as it also supports data outsourcing and cloud based initiatives. In addition, rise in need for decreasing the risk of data breaching is driving the demand for data masking market. However, limited efficiencies to hide all the content of the data, is one of the major restraining factors for the data masking market Moreover, rising in need for protected big data for by dynamically masking in Hadoop is further creating more opportunities for the key players in the data masking market.

Owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies, is expected to continue its dominance in the North America

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global data masking market covers segments such as type, business function, component and application. The type segments include static and dynamic. On the basis of business function the global data masking market is categorized into operations, legal, marketing and sales, finance, human resource and others. Furthermore, on the basis of component the data masking market is segmented as software and service. On the basis of application the data masking market is segmented as telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global data masking market such as, Innovative Routines International, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc, Deplhix, Solix Technologies, Inc, Informatica, MENTIS, Compuware Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, and Oracle Corporation.

