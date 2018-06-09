Color Detection Sensor Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Color Detection Sensor Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Color Detection Sensor Market by products (color sensors, luminescence sensors, contrast sensors, brightness sensors) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Color Detection Sensor Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Color Detection Sensor Market.

Growth in Industrial Automation, Increasing Usage of Color Sensors in Smartphones, Rising Demand for Processed and Frozen Food are the Key Factor Driving the Growth of the Global Color Detection Sensor Market

The global color detection sensor market was sized over USD 1.25 billion in 2015. The global color detection sensor market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023.Moreover, low reliability in harsh conditions, shortening of sensing range reduces sensor performance, performance gets affected due to sensitivity to moisture are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Advanced technologies such as true color sensing and spectral sensing and growing application of industrial IoT, and emerging economies are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the color detection sensor market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on product include color sensors, luminescence sensors, contrast sensors and brightness sensors.

Europe Dominated the Global Color Detection Sensor Market in 2015, Due to the Presence of Textile, Automotive, and Food and Beverage Industries Followed by Asia Pacific and North America

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Furthermore, APAC is likely to grow rapidly at the highest CAGR due to the large market base for smartphones, tablets, and phablets. Moreover, North America will grow at a moderate rate and maintain its market share during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Baumer, CTi Automation, Datalogic S.p.A, Ams AG, ASTECH GmbH, SICK AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Atlas Scientific LLC, Banner Engineering, Balluff GmbH, EMX Industries Inc., Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG, InfraTec GmbH, JENOPTIK AG, Keyence Corp, OMRON Corporation, and Panasonic Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of color detection sensor globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of color detection sensor. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the color detection sensor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the color detection sensor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

