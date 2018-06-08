Soda Ash Market to Accrue Impressively By 2023 with a healthy CAGR 4.9% & USD 23.1 billion by 2018 – 2022

Latest research report on “Global Soda Ash Market 2018 Research Report” now available at a high quality database of MarketResearchFuture.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis.

Market Highlights

Soda Ash is anhydrous salt form of sodium carbonate. It is also known as washing soda with molecular formula (Na2CO3). Soda Ash possess inherent properties which make it used as component on largescale in domestic and industrial products. Soda Ash is found in white powder as well as granules and is odorless alkali chemical solution in water.

Soda Ash is used as cleaning agent and detergent in many household activities. It acts as additive in food industry. Thus, growing soaps & detergents in household activities is driving the demand for global soda ash market. The hydroscopic nature of soda ash make it viable to use in paper & pulp industry. Moreover, ability of soda ash to reduce pH value and soften hard water has driven the demand in cleaning and water treatment facility. The increase in demand by government for water treatment in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand for Soda Ash market. Glass segment dominates the global soda ash market owing to increase in production of flat glass and container in construction activities. Rising demand for soda as from fiber glass and silicates is expected to open opportunities for soda ash manufacturer in untapped market region.

Segmentation:

The global Soda Ash market is majorly segmented on the basis of application. Based on application of Soda Ash the market is segmented into Glass, Soaps & Detergents, Water Treatment, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Metallurgy.

Study Objectives of Soda Ash Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Soda Ash Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

Regional analysis:

The Asia-Pacific Soda Ash market is expected to grow due to growing application industry. China consumes largest market share in global soda ash market. The report estimates the size of the Soda Ash market, both in terms of volume and value. Other regions like India, Indonesia and Brazil are expected to drive the demand owing to lenient regulations by government in setting up industries and producing large amounts of products to meet growing population demand. The Chinese economy maintains a slow growth due to stocking up of inventory as being largest producer and tackling the US natural soda ash prices globally. North America witnessed a positive growth due to natural soda ash demand over synthetic soda ash.

Global Soda Ash Market Players:

The major key players of this market are: Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), OCI Wyoming, LLC (U.S), Nirma Limited, (India), Searles Valley Minerals (U.S), GHCL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (US), Ciech SA (Poland), Oriental Chemical Industries (Korea), Soda Sanayii (Turkey) and others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

K.

Rest of Europe APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Intended Audience

Soda Ash manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Soda Ash

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

