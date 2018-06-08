Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Rheumatology Therapeutics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Rheumatology Therapeutics Market by drug class (disease modifying anti-rheumatic, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids, uric acid drugs), disease indication (rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis), market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Rheumatology Therapeutics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market are Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc. According to report the global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Ardea Biosciences received approval from FDA for Duzallo (lesinurad and allopurinol) which help to treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout. According to FDA, Duzallo combination of two medications with complementary mechanisms of action with contain lesinurad, a uric acid reabsorption inhibitor, and allopurinol, a xanthine oxidase inhibitor. Duzallo lowers serum uric acid levels by increasing excretion and inhibiting production of uric acid. Duzallo is specifically indicated for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid levels with a medically appropriate daily dose of allopurinol alone. Recently, Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients.

The High Funding for Research and Development Activities is Likely to Boost the Growth of the Market

Kevzara is an interlukin-6 receptor antibody, which is used for treating adult patients with moderate to severe stages of active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have shown indecisive response or intolerance to one or more non-biologic or biologic DMARDs i.e. Disease Modifying Anti Rheumatic Drugs. The development of new drugs which help to treat this diseases more effectively called biologics, or disease modifying agents. The increasing elderly population worldwide and approval of new drugs for treating various rheumatic diseases, the growing awareness among society about the treatment of rheumatic diseases and lucrative environment of the treatment has driven the growth of the market. Additionally high funding for research and development activities is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Segments Covered

The report on global rheumatology therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class, disease indication, and distribution channel. The drug class segments include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, uric acid drugs and others. On the basis of disease indication the global rheumatology therapeutics market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel the rheumatology therapeutics market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a healthy growth in terms of CAGR over the period of 2018 – 2024. Among the regions North America estimated to be the largest market share on accounts of prevalence of rheumatic arthritis in the U.S. and Canada.Growing healthcare expenditure among the families in the emerging markets such as China, India among others coupled with increasing geriatric population in the region are likely to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region, as a result the Asia-Pacific rheumatology market is projected to grow at the swiftest CAGR over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rheumatology therapeutics market such as, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.