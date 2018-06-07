Thermal Energy Storage : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Thermal Energy Storage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Thermal Energy Storage Market by application (power generation, district, process heating, cooling), end user (utility, residential, commercial, industrial), technology (latent heat storage, thermo chemical storage, sensible heat storage), material (molten salt, water) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Thermal Energy Storage Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Thermal Energy Storage Market. According to report the global thermal energy storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global thermal energy storage market covers segments such as application, end user, technology, and material. The application segments include power generation, district heating & cooling, and process heating & cooling. On the basis of end user the global thermal energy storage market is categorized into utility, residential & commercial, and industrial. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the thermal energy storage market is segmented as latent heat storage, thermo chemical storage, and sensible heat storage. On the basis of material the thermal energy storage market, is segmented as molten salt, water, phase change material (PCM), and Others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global thermal energy storage market such as, Abengoa Solar, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Calmac, Brightsource Energy Inc., Burns & Mcdonnell, Dc Pro Engineering Llc., Evapco Inc., Dn Tanks, and Caldwell Energy.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Thermal Energy Storage Market

4. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Power Generation

4.2 District Heating & Cooling

4.3 Process Heating & Cooling

5. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market by End User 2017 – 2023

5.1 Utility

5.2 Residential & Commercial

5.3 Industrial

6. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

6.1 Latent Heat Storage

6.2 Thermochemical Storage

6.3 Sensible Heat Storage

7. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market by Material 2017 – 2023

7.1 Molten Salt

7.2 Water

7.3 Phase Change Material (PCM)

7.4 Others

8. Global Thermal Energy Storage Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market by Application

8.1.2 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market by End User

8.1.3 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology

8.1.4 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market by Material

8.1.5 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market by Application

8.2.2 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market by End User

8.2.3 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology

8.2.4 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market by Material

8.2.5 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Energy Storage Market by Application

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Energy Storage Market by End User

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Thermal Energy Storage Market by Material

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Thermal Energy Storage Market by Country

8.4 Row

8.4.1 Row Thermal Energy Storage Market by Application

8.4.2 Row Thermal Energy Storage Market by End User

8.4.3 Row Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology

8.4.4 Row Thermal Energy Storage Market by Material

8.4.5 Row Thermal Energy Storage Market by Sub-Region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Abengoa Solar

9.2 Chicago Bridge & Iron

9.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

9.4 Calmac

9.5 Brightsource Energy Inc.

9.6 Burns & Mcdonnell

9.7 DC Pro Engineering Llc.

9.8 Evapco Inc.

9.9 DN Tanks

9.10 Caldwell Energy

