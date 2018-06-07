Stay at A Highly Regarded New Richmond Hotel for Your Leisure Trip

The below article will give you an overview of the New Richmond hotel that has a variety of amenities and great hospitality to provide the guests with.

Going on a vacation is something that requires a full-fledged planning. There are several things that you have to decide on. One of the most important things is the accommodation where one can get the home-like comfort. And the comfortable and pleasing stay comes from the wide range of amenities and excellent customer’s services offered by the hotel. Well, numerous hotels can be found out there to choose from based on your requirements. But you should always opt for the one that can fulfill your desires. And for this need, you have to make the thorough search by relying on a number of reliable sources.

While making the search, you must keep in mind that the accommodation has well-developed rooms, friendly staff, great reputation in the market. If you are in New Richmond to attend an event or explore major attractions, then Asteria Inn & Suites can be the best choice for you in terms of hospitality to stay in the city for a few days. Our hotel has many smoking and non-smoking rooms with two queen beds, king bed, and deluxe king room with spa bath. The best thing is that all our spacious guest rooms feature the desk, iron, ironing board, hairdryer, coffeemaker, flat screen HDTV, and several other facilities. If you find the need for a microwave and mini refrigerator in the room, then you can inform our front desk staff who will provide you with whatever you need.

We have designed our rooms to make your stay comfortable and pleasing. Those who need to have the kitchenettes in New Richmond along with a relaxing room, there would be no better option than us for their needs. Apart from this, we also have the business-related amenities and meeting rooms facility for the guests who need to get the hotel room here for the business needs. For your work needs or to make you stay connected with your social world, we offer in-room complimentary wireless high-speed internet access. To avail all these exciting and high-quality services, you can book a convenient stay with us by booking a room online. So, don’t wait, make a reservation now!

Contacts Us:-

New Richmond 1561 Dorset Ln New Richmond, WI 54017

Tel: (715) 246-7829 (715) 246-9754

Website: – www.asterianewrichmond.com