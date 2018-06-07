The Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch takes it all in stride! The Seiko 7T62 Caliber Japanese quartz movement is built to operate on the least amount of power without losing more than 15 seconds (including accuracy thresholds) on either side a month. Or, that’s what the accompanying literature claims. Reality says it will take almost a year to run that slow.

The Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch has a 2 handed alarm sub dial at 6 while its chrono-60 minutes counter is at 12. The central, long and thin hand measures the elapsed chronograph seconds, ticking five times per sec i.e. counting 1/5th of seconds, bringing more accuracy to the readings. It mimics the motion of more expensive mechanical watches.

The Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch features an alarm, but don’t expect it to wake you up from the next room. You can hear it though, if you are awake. It is a sweet addition since it makes possible discreet alerting without creating a nuisance. O the flip side, this can be used as a second time-zone tracker. But not at the same time! Either you use it for alarm or you track another time zone. Even those with less than one hour difference! For example – India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Or, the Australian states. The best thing, however; is the internal mechanism has separate stepper motors rather than everything integrated into one. Every function is thus independent from each other though sharing the same power source.

The gold, brown and white color combo is enamoring. It’s pale yet a bright gold tone but not with the sharp glitter. Instead, it gleams softly and imparts to your wrist a featherweight feel. It will hold up well and will show little wear unless smothered with water and mud every day.

A sub $150 MSRP works very well for most of us who want an expensive looking watch for a not so expensive price. The Seiko Watches for Men has a pretty good value proposition for its price, with a slightly above intermediate Japanese quartz movement. From all angles, the Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch does a good job indeed.

Bottom line: The Seiko Chronograph Perpetual Men’s Watch is an old-fashioned, stalwart watch with practical purposes. It should serve you well unless you through it into a grinder. It’s not meant for the harsh outdoors, though; neither for underwater adventures. The chronograph is suitable for multiple events, so if you are training a swimmer, a rider or operating or testing machines and tools, there’s no chance for the watch to complain.