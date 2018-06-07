Opportunities for the global fire rated glass market to reach $1.8 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the fire rated glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, military & defense, oil & gas, railways and marine industries. The global fire rated glass market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are rapidly increasing construction activities in emerging countries, growing demand for passive fire protection systems, and stringent building safety regulations.

In this market, laminated, ceramic, tempered, and wired glass are used for fire safety. Lucintel forecasts that laminated fire rated glass is expected to remain the largest segment by value and second-largest segment by volume; it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its excellent fire rated properties, insulation property, durability, high strength, and aesthetic appearance.

Within the fire rated glass market, building & construction is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment by value and volume; it is also expected to witness the fastest growth due to the stringency in national building codes for various countries.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume driven by strict governmental regulations for building safety. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction of skyscrapers, retail architecture, commercial complexes, and airports due to economic expansion in India and China.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend towards fire rated glass providing multiple benefits and continuous improvement for long-term sustainability. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., and Schott AG are among the major suppliers of fire rated glass.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global fire rated glass market by product, end use industry, rating, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Fire Rated Glass Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global fire rated glass market by product, rating, end use industry, and region as follows:

By product [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Laminated

• Ceramic

• Tempered

• Wired

By end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Building & Construction

• Marine

• Others

By rating [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Up to 45 Minutes

• 60-180 Minutes

By region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Italy

• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

• The Rest of the World

This 209-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global fire rated glass market by product type (laminated, ceramic, tempered, and wired), end use industry (building and construction, marine, and others), rating (up to 45 minutes and 60-180 minutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?