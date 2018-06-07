Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle – World Class Residential Project in Thane

Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle is the most awaited development from Godrej Properties near Mulund Thane Circle on LBS Road in Thane West. The biggest USP of this project is its connectivity and proximity to Thane city and some of the major parts of the city. Godrej Properties has joined hands with Nirmal Group to develop Godrej Alive. The price of the housing units is starting from Rs. 1.89 Cr. onwards. Godrej Properties has proposed 8 towers of Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle to develop in the land parcel of 6 acres, including 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK units. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle will have world-class external amenities in the heart of its development. Currently, the project is in its pre-launch stage and it would be open for bookings in June 2018.

Thane is the most anticipated district in Maharashtra. The city has all the world-class social infrastructures and it enjoys easy connectivity with all the nearest cities and it is going to be one of the preferred destinations in Maharashtra. The district has been shortlisted well to be developed as smart city. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle will definitely get you assured power and water supply. It will offer excellent waste management systems, proper sanitation, efficient transportation and mobility, and flawless connectivity to the office spaces.

Godrej Alive is introduced by Godrej Properties in Mulund West, Thane. Godrej Alive Mulund in thane circle is the most anticipated living address with all the modern amenities, including gym, clubhouse, jogging track, indoor games zone, and even more. The project is stretched around large open acres of landscapes with lush green open spaces to deliver the fresh air every morning. All of the units have Vastu-ready configurations.