Catch the romantic thriller Aitraaz once again on the big screen

How we wish to travel back in time and watch the classics from the ‘90s at a theatre near us. MuktaA2 Cinemas along with Zee Cinema in association with 1018MB and 92.7 Big FM are making this happen, since they screen some of the very best classic films, every Sunday. The iconic theater located in Fort, Mumbai, has been hosting screenings of some of the most loved Bollywood films such as Taal, Khalnayak, Iqbal, Hero and many more.

This time around you can catch the popular Bollywood film that shattered many stereotypes – Aitraaz, starringthe versatile actors of all times, Akshay Kumar, KareenaKapoor Khan andPriyanka Chopra. The movie will be re-premiering on the big screen this Sunday, 10th June 2018 only at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema.

Come celebrate the love for films at the newly refurbished New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, where movie buffs can relive their favorite classic films on India’s largest silver screen. New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema boasts of the largest screen of 84-feet, with the impact of surround sound to complement each movie’s great music.

Book tickets on: 1018mb and BookmyShow

Movie: Aitraaz

When: Sunday, 10th June 2018

Where: New Excelsior Cinema – Mukta A2 Cinema, 24, AK NayakMarg, Fort Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai – 01

Time: 12pm