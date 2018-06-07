Almaden Country Day School ASSETS a Phenomenal Success

San Jose, California (webnewswire) June 6, 2018 – Almaden Country Day School, developing 21st century learners and leaders via a balanced, investigation-led curricula, announced today the tremendous success of its All School Student Exhibition & Talent Show (ASSETS). The two-day event provided students with a platform to share artwork, projects, original 2D and 3D work, perform on-stage and more.

This year’s ASSETS event continued a two-decade tradition of enabling students to sign up to play music, sing, dance, perform acrobatics, recite poetry, display martial arts skills and much more in a safe and nurturing environment in front of peers, parents and staff. The event further solidified Almaden Country Day School’s commitment to providing students with endless ways to express their creativity to build character and confidence.

“ASSETS is another way that Almaden Country Day School fulfills its mission of discovering the gifts in every child,” said Olaf Jorgenson, Head of School at Almaden Country Day School. “And not only did we witness the incredible range of talents among our students – from martial arts to music to magic and more – we also watched children take risks, make mistakes and give their all to the audience. If ever you have doubts about the future, watching the ASSETS talent show will restore your hope thanks to these amazing young people onstage.”

ASSETS also highlighted the school’s mission of balancing the creative arts with math and science to help mold well-rounded students.

“The ASSETS art exhibit featured the creative talents of the children, but more than that it also showcased the extraordinary scope of imaginative, cooperative and student-led learning that emerges from the art curriculum in addition to the art-centered projects that happen in classrooms across the campus,” said Jorgenson. “Art is truly integrated into learning at Almaden Country Day School and ASSETS gives us a glimpse of the central role that art plays at our school.”

This year’s ASSETS art exhibition and talent show was so comprehensive it took place over two days across multiple spaces on campus, including the art room, auditorium, science rooms, the organic garden and additional locations.

About Almaden Country Day School

Almaden Country Day School is an independent, coeducational, nonsectarian private school in San Jose. Preschool, elementary and middle school programs are offered for students four years of age and up. Through the curriculum, athletics, clubs, activities, service learning and community events, Almaden Country Day School helps children reach their intellectual, social and personal potential. If you are interested in applying or setting up a tour of the campus, please contact the admissions office at admissions@a-cs.org, by calling 408-997-0424 or visiting https://www.almadencountrydayschool.org

