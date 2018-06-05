Sale of ‘Harbor Watch’ Estate

NEWPORT, RI (May 14, 2018) – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of the shingled contemporary ‘Harbor Watch’, located at 169 Wellington Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $6,000,000. According to Rhode Island MLS records, the sale represents the highest sale in Rhode Island this year. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty facilitated both sides of the sale.

The custom, shingle-style residence was built in 2006 across the street from Kings Park and the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and enjoys sweeping Newport Harbor and bridge views from a covered patio, balconies, and most rooms. All four bedrooms have ensuite baths, with the master suite including a turret sitting area. The lower level has media rooms, recreation area, and work space and opens to sweeping lawn and water views. The 2.74-acre property also includes a separate three-bedroom guest cottage.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The sale of this iconic ‘Newport Cottage’ is one of seven at or above $4 million sold in Newport in the past two years, underscoring the value of investing in these landmark properties.”

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White has been in business for over 80 years as a leader in the luxury market and became Sotheby’s first affiliate in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, may be reached at 401-848-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com for more information.

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy’s subsidiary, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information about Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, visit http://www.gustavewhite.com