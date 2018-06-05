Historic Estate sells in Newport

Newport, Rhode Island (5/18/2018) – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of ‘Wyndham,’ located at 36 Beacon Hill Road for $4,400,000. This represents a new chapter for the iconic Newport stone “cottage” and marks the second highest sale to date in the state, behind ‘Harbor Watch,’ which was, also represented by Gustave White, for $6,000,000 in April.

The residence was built in 1890 for Rose A. Grosvenor of Providence and New York. The estate has had a varied and interesting history. Listing agent Kate Kirby Greenman loves a happy ending and is delighted to know that’Wyndham’ will be in good hands. Michael Sweeney of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated, “The sale of this iconic property is one of eight at or above $4 million sold in Newport in the past two years, underscoring the value of investing in these landmark properties.”

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty (http://www.gustavewhite.com) is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White has been in business for over 80 years as a leader in the luxury market and became Sotheby’s first affiliate in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, may be reached at 401-848-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com for more information.

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy’s subsidiary, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.