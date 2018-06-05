Global Welding Materials Market to be Worth USD 16 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 5%

Global Welding Materials Market Report Added By marketresearchfuture.com, offers Global Industry Share, Growth, Size, Trends, and Forecast Till 2023. Welding Materials Market Report also covers key players, segregate the market into different segmentations and factors affecting the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Current Market Scenario:-

The global Welding Materials market is expected to cross USD 16 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecasted period. The market for welding materials is driven by the increasing demand for such materials from the transportation, manufacturing, and building & construction industries. The market is highly application based and is dominated by demand from the end-use industries. It is used extensively in all the processes that consume steel across various industries. Electrode accounts for the largest share in the welding materials market by type in 2015. The market for electrodes is highly driven by its demand and cost effectiveness across various applications. The trend is expected to be similar by 2022. The market is expected to grow rapidly both in value and volume.

Regional Analysis of Global Welding Materials Market

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest growing market for Welding Materials, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the huge demand for welding materials in the regions of China, Japan and India. The largest consumers of these materials are transportation & automobile industry, which are growing rapidly in these emerging nations. The demand is further fueled by the construction industry in the region. There is been a lot of investment in infrastructure due to fast urbanization and industrialization. All the steel consuming industries by far require the welding technology which augments the market in APAC for welding materials.

Study Objectives of Global Welding Materials Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Welding Materials market

To analyze the global Welding Materials market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Application and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Welding Materials market Target Audience

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Players for Welding Materials Market:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Illinois Tools Works Inc.

Sandvik AB

Praxair Incorporated

Air Liquide S.A

Colfax Corporation

The Linde Group

Lincoln Electric Holdings

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Regulatory Landscape

Macroeconomic Indicators

IMPORTANT POINTS FROM LIST OF TABLES and FIGURES

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Welding Materials Market

6 Market Trends

7 Global Welding Materials Market by Region

8 Global Welding Materials Market by Type

9 Global Welding Materials Market by Application

10 Company Profiles

11 Conclusion

