Plasticizers Market Key Companies Profile Nan Ya Plastics, Union Petrochemical Corp., Dahin Co., Aekyung Industrial Co., LG Chemical, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Evonik Industries, Bluesail Chemical Groups to 2022

Plasticizers Market:

Overview:

Global Plasticizers Market was valued at USD 16,450 Million in 2016 and is likely to reach USD 18,500 million in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 2.2% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Plasticizers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Plasticizers are organic ester additives, which are added to polymers to enrich the performance of the polymeric material, by enhancing various properties such as, flexibility, diffusivity, heat resistance, stability and toughness. Based on the synthesis steps, plasticizers are classified into polymeric and monomeric plasticizers. Plasticizers are mainly used with PVC, thus altering the characteristics and performance of the PVC for different applications. Some of the important applications of plasticizers includes, flooring, wall covering, roofing membranes, electrical cable & wires, automotive, medical devices among others. Globally, 75-85% of plasticizers used are phthalate type, used commonly with PVC applications.

Applications:

Global Plasticizers Market with an estimated highest market size and it is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China market has represented the largest market in 2015 and is expected to reach in millions by 2022 due to the rapid growth in the automotive sector region along with growth of other industrial sectors in the region. Whereas, the developed markets such as North America and Europe markets is anticipated to register a slow growth.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of plasticizers market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of plasticizers market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Key Players:

Nan Ya Plastics,

Union Petrochemical Corp.,

Dahin Co.,

Aekyung Industrial Co.,

LG Chemical,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

BASF,

Evonik Industries,

Bluesail Chemical Groups.

