Yoga Teacher Training in Costa Rica with Caroline Klebl

Source of Yoga is conducting a yoga teacher training retreat at an exquisite eco resort on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Immerse deeply in the Ashtanga Yoga practice in this Source of Yoga teacher training retreat. Source of Yoga teacher training programs are registered with the Yoga Alliance and meet their 200 and 500 hour International Certification standards.Source of Yoga offers a comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training program to yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and yoga practitioners. This teacher training combines the high standards of practice, required by the Ashtanga Vinyasa System with the development of teaching skills, which are necessary to introduce students to yoga practice safely and effectively. A yoga teacher training manual will be supplied to each participant. To those who attend all scheduled classes, a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Certificate will be issued at the end of the course. Returning students and those who have already completed a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training will receive a 200 hour Advanced Training Certificate, toward 500 hour certification.

Retreat location:

This course will take place at an exquisite eco resort in the tropical rainforest on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. This resort includes a wonderful open air yoga studio, beautiful rooms with private bathrooms, a pool, a restaurant that serves delicious meals. Gluten free and vegan options are available. The beach is a short walk from the resort. The spa offers a variety of treatments including Ayurvedic, deep tissue, hot stone massage.

Weekly Excursions:

There will be two days off during this course. There will be time to go surfing, relax on the beach or take a guided tour through the rainforest to majestic waterfalls or a tour of Cahuita national park, which includes a boat trip to a coral reef, snorkeling and a guided walk on the Cahuita national park’s trail. Additionally there is a rainforest canopy tour, which includes eight aerial platforms and 1200 meters of cable nestled deep in the jungle.

Yoga Teacher Training: Oct 20- Nov 10, 2018

Dorm Occupancy: $4,300 US

Triple Occupancy: $4,700 US

Double Occupancy: $5,100 US

Single Occupancy: $5,700 US

Accommodation will be provided in spacious rooms with private bathrooms.

The price includes:The 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Course, three gourmet vegetarian meals per day and accommodation at the Goddess Garden.

Scholarships:There are a limited number of scholarships available for this course. To apply for a scholarship, please explain why you are in need of a scholarship in the additional comments section of the registration form.http://www.sourceofyoga.com/registration

Registration:All levels of Yoga Practitioners are welcome to attend the 200 hour program, to register please visit http://www.sourceofyoga.com

Travel to Costa Rica:The closest airport is San José International Airport. A passport with at least 30 days validity is required to travel to Costa Rica. A visa is not required and one can stay up to 90 days.

Caroline Klebl conducts yoga teacher training programs and retreats in Los Angeles and in beautiful tropical retreat destinations around the world. She has been teaching yoga since, 1997 and developed a 200 and 500 hour yoga teacher training program, which is accredited by the yoga alliance. She trained with Sri K Pattabhi Jois, over the course of nine years and was authorized to teach Ashtanga Yoga by Sri K Pattabhi Jois in 2005. Additionally, she practiced and studied Iyengar and Viniyoga as well as transcendental meditation and vipassana meditation. She studied traditional Ayurveda and Pancha Karma, Sanskrit and Yoga Philosophy in South India and received a PhD in Yoga from the Indian University of Alternative Medicine. She has taught yoga courses and retreats in Europe, Africa, Asia, the US and Central and South America. Her Asanas were featured in a 2007 Ashtanga Yoga Calendar and a 2008 Yoga Calendar. She has written numerous articles for yoga magazines, produced a yoga DVD and wrote an Ashtanga Yoga book, which features the postures of the Primary and Intermediate Series of Ashtanga Yoga. She has taught yoga courses and retreats in the US, Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and South America. For additional information and to sign up for one of her courses please visit http://www.sourceofyoga.com