Systemic Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2023

Global Systemic Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Market

Antiviral drugs are a class of medication that inhibits the development of infection causing viruses. Like antibiotics, specific antiviral drugs are used against specific viruses. As viruses share most of the metabolic processes with the host cell, it is difficult to commercialize new medications that are selective in action. The presently available antiviral agents either act as DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, immunomodulators, neuraminidase inhibitors or integrase strand transfer inhibitors.

Global Systemic Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Market: Segmentation

Antiviral drugs can be administered by various methods such as topical or local application, systemic delivery, controlled delivery and targeted delivery. Systemic drug delivery is relatively safe and effective for the treatment than topical agents. In recent times, systemic delivery method is gaining attention owing to its higher therapeutic efficacy and bioavailability. The demand for products with systemic application is high especially in the treatment for chronic viral infections such as hepatitis and HIV infection.

Based on the class of antiviral drugs, the global systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals market is segmented into DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, immunomodulators, interferon, neuraminidase inhibitors and integrase strand transfer inhibitors. Increasing resistance to M2 inhibitors has shifted the focus towards neuraminidase inhibitors for the treatment of influenza. Neuraminidase inhibitors class of drugs includes Oseltamivir and Zanamivir which are administered through systemic route. Herpes virus can be treated using medications such as Acyclovir, Brivudin, Cidofovir, Famciclovir, Fomivirsen, Foscarnet, Ganciclovir, Penciclovir, Valacyclovir, Vidarabine and Valganciclovir.

Based on the disease type, the global systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals market can be analyzed as herpes, hepatitis, influenza and HIV infection. Recent advancements in the field of antiviral treatment for herpes infection have inclined the ophthalmologists to treat severe ocular infection caused by herpes virus. In addition, the acute retinal necrosis (ARN) syndrome caused by herpes virus and retinal infection caused by cytomegalovirus is also treated using systemic antiviral drugs. Vidarabine, Acyclovir, Ganciclovir, and Foscarnet are the four major systemic antivral drugs used in the treatment of ophthalmic infections. Rising incidence of herpes virus infections, as well as the rising epidemic of HIV infections has led to increase in ophthalmic infections which drive the demand for systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals.

Global Systemic Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Market: Geographical Dynamics

The demand for systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals is high in regions with high prevalence of herpes, influenza, hepatitis and HIV infection. According to World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide 35.3 million people were living with HIV infection at the end of 2012. The prevalence is high in the African region where nearly one in 20 adults is living with HIV infection. Further, the prevalence of herpes simplex virus type 2 is high in Africa, North America and some parts of Asia-Pacific. Early and effective treatment is therefore the primary need in these regions. Hence, the demand for systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals will increase with growing incidence of viral infections.

Some of the major players in the systemic antiviral pharmaceuticals market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbott Laboratories and Merck & Co., Inc.

