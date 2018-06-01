Swim Watch Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Swim watch are wristwatch that are specially designed for swimming. Swimming is a fitness exercise that improves the heart and lung capacity and exerts less pressure on the joints. A swimmer requires a swim watch to track of the time and lap count underwater. These watch are water resistant up to 0.5 MPa (5 ATM).

The availability of swim watch with advanced features such as automatic lap count, inverted display, drill log mode, data fields and customization, and regular watch mode are making the global swim watch market more attractive. Swim watch are highly accurate in terms of lap and length counting, and are relatively inexpensive.

The expectations of the end-user are increasing, as technology is advancing rapidly. Consequently, global and regional players are aggressively involved in inorganic and organic development strategies. Partnerships, contracts, and new product launches are some of the significant strategies adopted by key players in order to enhance the present quality of the swim watch.

Swim watch are available in various colors, shapes, and sizes. A major factor driving the global swim market is the increasing number of professional or amateur swimmers, as they require watch to better understand their workouts and performances. Additionally, increasing adoption of analog watch is further driving the global swim watch market.

Analog watch represent the time by having a mechanism position of the hand on a dial. Watch that show time in a series of numeric digits are called digital watch is called as digital watch. Other factors that are anticipated to propel the global swim watch market are increasing standard of living among the middle class population and the rise in disposable income. Furthermore, the increase in fitness activities is expected to present growth opportunities for manufacturers.

The swim watch market can be segmented based on product, user, size, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the swim watch market has been segmented into electronic watch and analog watch. In terms of user, the market has been segmented into men and women. Based on size, the market is segmented into medium, XL, and small.

Based on distributional channel, the swim watch market has been segmented into wholesale and retail. The retail segment of the market is further sub-segmented into special store, online channel, and others. The online channel sub -segment holds a major share of the retail segment of the swim watch market.

Key players operating in the global swim watch market includes Gramin (U.S), Soleus, Swimmo Inc, , Casio, Marciano Watch, Timex Group, Imacwear, SKMEI, TOURNEAU, LLC. iRapid, WeGo, Sportech, PASNEW, Guangzhou Skmei Watch, Apple, Moov, Fitbit, TomTom International, and wimOutlet.com.