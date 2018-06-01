Geospatial Market | Industry Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Geo means earth and spatial can be described as anything that takes up space. It can be applied to anything that takes up space on the earth. Geospatial data provides information about something that takes up space on the earth.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the market are the demand for the integration and convergence of geospatial information with mainstream technologies, commoditization of geospatial data for various industries. Also, the rising demand for geospatial analytics solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities across various industries and the rising adoption of geospatial solutions for safety and security.

The Geospatial Market analytics can be analyzed for market segmentation on the basis of demography, lifestyle and behavioral. Hence, analysis would help organizations to promote programs and target new customers. Even reducing operational and logistic costs by various organizations is expected to drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market. Geospatial analytics helps government figure crime locations, issue alerts in situation of natural calamities and designing disaster recovery mechanisms.

The emergence of smart cities and increasing demand for innovating technologies in developing countries is going to boost the demand of the market. The increasing usage of GPS enabled smartphone devices and the innovations in technology would also increase the opportunities. The factor hampering the growth are the privacy issues related to storage of geospatial data and legal issues related to storage of personal information. However, the initial set up of the analytics products require high investment.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global geospatial market and North-America is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Trimble Navigation LTD. (U.S.)

MacDonald

Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd. (Canada)

Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)

RMSI (India)

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global Geospatial Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global geospatial market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global geospatial market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, technology, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global geospatial

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of geospatial market into type, technology, end-users and region.

By Type

Surface Analytics

Network Analytics

Geo-visualization

Others

By Technology-

Remote Sensing

GPS

GIS

Others

By End-users-

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Others

By Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to increasing g adoption and usage of such analytics across various verticals. Also, infrastructure and smart city developments are factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

