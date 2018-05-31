ELANPRO LAUNCHES COMPACT ICE CREAM MAKER

• Elanpro Karma debuts as one of the smallest frozen treat maker in India

• Redefines contemporary design, innovation and durability

Underscoring its commitment to technology that addresses the dynamic requirements of Indian hospitality sector, ELANPRO, India’s leading commercial refrigeration company, in collaboration with SPM, Italy, recently launched Karma, a compact dispenser for soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt.

Available in smaller than ever footprint of 35.7cm x 52.12 cm x 64.75cm, Karma is equipped with a host of innovative components to improve efficiency and ease-of-use. Some pioneering features include multi-functional prominent display with programmable keypad for precise temperature setting. With an hourly output of upto 9kg, the machine can whip out several batches of premium quality ice cream and frozen yogurt without longer lead time or intermittent breaks.

SPM is offering two configuration options basis the preparation i.e Gravity and Pump. The product is fitted with a tank agitator to ensure product consistency, while also allowing operators to use the appliance to produce frozen yoghurt, without the risk of the mix separating.

In addition to delivering revolutionary dispense speed with precision control, the high overrun results in high ROI. Ideal for bars, restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, stand-alone units, hotels and all other HoReCa operators it is whisper quiet in operation and has a high-capacity system that allows for quick recovery. Like many ELANPRO products, the dispensers come with a compressor and motor warranty.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Jain, Director, ELANPRO, said “With our new offering we aim at providing optimum solution to those planning to serve soft ice creams and healthy yogurts but somehow have been restricted due to space or electricity constraints. This product is designed for operators looking to enter the profitable frozen treat market.

Karma is a breakthrough product by leading beverage dispenser company SPM. We believe that this innovative product will help us unlock the unique possibilities in the soft serve operator industry.”

ELANPRO’s range of beverage dispensers from SPM provides sturdy, solid steel frames and bases for unparalleled support for each display. The company entered a strategic agreement in 2016. Pursuant to the agreement, ELANPRO will market, sell and provide after-sale service and support through ELANPRO’s existing Hi-Tech Experience Center Service Network for SPM’s commercial products. With this association, the company plans to accommodate the growing demand for machines that deliver blended beverages with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency than competing products in India.

With sleek, modern and small footprint Karma by Elanpro is not only eye-catching but also saves valuable counter space. The product is available at all Elanpro dealer stores starting from Rs. 3,60,000. Price may vary basis the configuration.