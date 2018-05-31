Ecosmob Announce Unified Communication Solution for Telecom Service Providers

VoIP has matured and paved the way for unified communication that is so necessary for enterprises and Ecosmob solution helps telecom service providers leverage their VoIP service to bring in value addition.

Ecosmob, a global VoIP development leader serving telecom industries and carriers, announced the launch of unified communication solution for such service providers. Describing it as a natural progression of things, a representative went on to say that VoIP has matured and telecom services show a healthy growth in this segment with a large number of adopters. This has paved the way for the next logical service provisioning which is unified communication that leverages existing VoIP setups.

“Our unified communication solution builds on the VoIP solution that we offer to telecom carriers and VoIP service providers. Ever thoughtful of our clients and the need to show them ways to increase revenue streams, we have worked on and have come up with unified communication that is so indispensable for businesses to deliver customer satisfaction in today’s environments. VoIP mainly offers internet voice communications but unified communication or UC goes a step further in empowering communication over various channels through a single dashboard,” he elaborated.

He went on to say that VoIP service providers and carriers who already have an established client base of enterprises can now bring in additional revenue streams by offering UC as add-on or upgrades. UC will layer voice mail, fax, email and SMS as well as other channels of communications over VoIP in a seamlessly integrated way with control through a simple dashboard. Businesses are going in for UC in a big way and this is the right time for carriers and VoIP service providers to jump in and take advantage of the demand. UC offering works in two ways. Service providers can provide UC as an attractive add on to existing VoIP customers. They can offer UC to enterprises that need this solution and, at the same time, benefit by also including VoIP since UC is layered on VoIP and this gives the service providers double benefit.

UC implementation does involve effort and time, he continued and for that, Ecosmob, the best unified communication solution providers, will give total support by way of customization, white labeling, installation and setup and even training where necessary so that VoIP service providers can convert inquiries and have satisfied customers. As in its other offerings, Ecosmob unified communication solution is advanced, leverages the power of open technologies and is developed from the customer perspective, which features give it a head start. Implementing unified communication is generally believed to be expensive but Ecosmob solution and package is designed to be affordable, even for small businesses, which should help VoIP service providers rope in more customers.

Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from global VoIP service providers for its Unified Communication offering. They may be contacted on phone 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https:/www.ecosmob.com.