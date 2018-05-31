Bentonite Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Study on Bentonite Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Barite Market by application (cat litter, drilling mud, civil engineering, refining, foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals), product (calcium, sodium, and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Barite over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Barite Market which includes company profiling of AmsynInc, Kutch Mineral, Clariant AG, Black Hills Bentonite, LLC, Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, Halliburton Company, Minerals Technologies Inc, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC., Pacific Bentonite Ltd., and AMCOL International Corp. According to report the global bentonite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global bentonite market covers segments such as application, and product. The application segments include cat litter, drilling mud, civil engineering, refining, foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of product the global bentonite market is categorized into calcium, sodium, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bentonite market such as, AmsynInc, Kutch Mineral, Clariant AG, Black Hills Bentonite, LLC, Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, Halliburton Company, Minerals Technologies Inc, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC., Pacific Bentonite Ltd., and AMCOL International Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bentonite market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Bentonite market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bentonite market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bentonite market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bentonite Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Bentonite Market

4. Global Bentonite Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Cat litter

4.2 Drilling mud

4.3 Civil Engineering

4.4 Refining

4.5 Foundry sands

4.6 Iron ore pelletizing

4.7 Construction

4.8 Cosmetics

4.9 Pharmaceuticals

4.10 Others

5. Global Bentonite Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 Calcium

5.2 Sodium

5.3 Others

6. Global Bentonite Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bentonite Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Bentonite Market by Product

6.1.3 North America Bentonite Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Bentonite Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Bentonite Market by Product

6.2.3 Europe Bentonite Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bentonite Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bentonite Market by Product

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bentonite Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Bentonite Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Bentonite Market by Product

6.4.3 RoW Bentonite Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Amsyn Inc

7.2 Kutch Mineral

7.3 Clariant AG

7.4 Black Hills Bentonite, LLC

7.5 Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

7.6 Halliburton Company

7.7 Minerals Technologies Inc

7.8 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC.

7.9 Pacific Bentonite Ltd.

7.10 AMCOL International Corp.