PDF Xpansion SDK 13 Available – Versatile New Functionality for PDF Developer Toolkit

Bochum, Germany, May 26, 2018 — Soft Xpansion has released version 13 of its PDF Xpansion SDK. The toolkit enables software developers to embed PDF, PDF/A and XPS document functionality in their applications – without having to spend too much resources on the design and implementation of the respective features. It offers rich functionality to create and edit these documents, to display them or print to paper, and to convert files between these formats. Finally yet importantly, various options for the export to and for the import from other file formats are available. Thus, developers save time and are able to concentrate on the development of the real core features of their applications.

Thanks to the PDF Xpansion SDK 13 functionality, end users do not need any additional programs to create, edit and view PDF, PDF/A or XPS files with their Windows desktop programs, server solutions or apps for mobile devices. The prices for the components of the PDF Xpansion SDK 13 are based on lump sum fees that grant a permanent license. Prices neither depend on the amount of copies of the application, nor on the number of developers. Optionally, PDF Xpansion SDK clients may sign a maintenance agreement. This contract entitles them to download version updates free and to get more extensive product support.

NEW FEATURES AT A GLANCE

– Higher quality when converting HTML files and web pages to PDF

– Viewing, printing and conversion of eBook files (EPUB & MOBI) to PDF

– Undo operation for content editor and for most frequently used PDF features

– Refined conversion of Word and Excel files to PDF

– Advanced support of JavaScript in PDF documents

– Optimized processing of PDF forms

– Enhanced rendering (displaying and printing) of PDF documents

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Detailed information is available on the PDF Xpansion SDK 13 product page. The page also offers a trial license that comes with a detailed product guide and an illustrative programming reference for developers.

MORE SOFTWARE BASED ON PDF XPANSION

The SDK 13 is based upon Soft Xpansion’s PDF Xpansion technology, which is used by a constantly growing number of companies in their own software applications. Moreover, Soft Xpansion has implemented the technology into its own Perfect PDF product family. The family members consist of desktop applications (single/multi user), apps, server solutions and freeware.

ABOUT SOFT XPANSION:

Since its foundation in 1995, Soft Xpansion is a specialized software manufacturer with global activities. The product range includes solutions (powerful standard desktop software and apps, innovative software development kits, and flexible, individual programming) in the core areas PDF technology, content/document management and tools. The company looks back on more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector. The software development expertise covers all steps for standard applications and for individual projects – market and requirement analysis, conceptual design, development, implementation, support and advancements. The clients come from all over the world. Soft Xpansion is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Contact:

Frank Dueckers

Soft Xpansion GmbH & Co. KG

Koenigsallee 45

D-44789 Bochum, Germany

+49 234 298 41 73

Fax: +49 234 298 41 72

dueckers@soft-xpansion.com

https://www.soft-xpansion.com