The Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch is not one of the usual suspects that pop up when prime candidates of a collection are chosen, but it is a more interesting choice as long as daily, rough use (the kind expected from active teenagers); riskier handling and abuses are concerned. It is not one of those things in life for which, you need to plan a purchase; if being spontaneous is your forte, you can be rest assured that the Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch is not going to hold you back. And neither do you need to self-deceive for making the choice!

Even in its plain and simple demeanor, the Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch makes you feel a sense of personal connection towards it. This is because there are no ifs and buts about making a choice; you either get it or you don’t. The Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch is a go-to watch in its every means and the whole thing smacks off without too much of calculation during the times of action.

The Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch is one of those affordable, quality watches offered to the masses by the brand; an attractive blue plastic watch that proves to be an able descendant of the Swatch Watches for Men tradition. The blue shade is both calming and youthful; it brings the watch its fun appearance together with the contrasting white markings. The color combo works well in terms of readability and also appears fresh be it anytime of the day; with any outfit (except formals) you pair it with. It’s a casual design that’s both distinct and subtle; unlike many other inexpensive watches, it doesn’t come with useless bells and whistles which try to compensate for the lack of functions. The Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch shows time and claims to be nothing else.

The Swatch Originals Sir Blue Quartz GN718 Unisex Watch runs on a reliable Swiss quartz movement, which offers a good value for the cost. It is accurate, runs longer than most on the same battery and while not overly sturdy, it is designed for frequent and prolonged usage under not too harsh conditions. The plastic ensures you can expose it to salt water (by the seaside or in the gym or on the track) without the fear or rusting or other types of corrosion.

Bottom line: The Swatch Originals Blue Rebel Quartz Unisex Watch is an apt choice if you want to impart a sense of appreciation of craftsmanship to bloom over the years in your son and still, the convinced-as-intelligent, fiscally conservative better half won’t object! It is a watch that matters during the times of transitions, so bestowing it upon your child in high school, disputatiously, seem to be a good winning tactic. It is worthy being very reliable, takes beatings with pleasure and comes from a trusted brand that stood the test of time. It will stand further.