Soy Protein Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Soy Protein Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Soy Protein Market by type (concentrates, isolate, textured soy protein and soy flour, grits, chunks),by application (food, beverages, meat, poultry, seafood, meat alternatives, bakery, confectionary, infant foods, dairy, dairy replacements, animal feed) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Soy Protein Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Soy Protein Market. According to report the global soy protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global soy protein market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global soy protein market is categorized into soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolate, textured soy protein and soy flour, grits, and chunks. On the basis of application the global soy protein market is categorized into food & beverages, meat, poultry, & seafood, meat alternatives, bakery & confectionary, infant foods, dairy & dairy replacements, animal feed and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global soy protein market such as, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, NOW Foods (NOW Health Group, Inc.), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, SOTEXPRO SA (a Subsidiary of Gemef Industries), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (Farbest Brands), Wilmar International and CHS Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global soy protein market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of soy protein market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the soy protein market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the soy protein market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Soy Protein Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Soy Protein Market

4. Global Soy Protein Market by Product Type

4.1. Soy Protein Concentrates

4.2 Soy Protein Isolate

4.3 Textured Soy Protein

4.4 Soy Flour, Grits, Chunks

5. Global Soy Protein Market by Application

5.1. Food & Beverages

5.2. Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

5.3. Meat Alternatives

5.4. Bakery & Confectionary

5.5. Infant Foods

5.6. Dairy & Dairy Replacements

5.7. Animal Feed

5.8. Others

6. Global Soy Protein Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Soy Protein Market by Product Type

6.1.2. North America Soy Protein Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Soy Protein Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Soy Protein Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Europe Soy Protein Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Soy Protein Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Soy Protein Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Soy Protein Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Soy Protein Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Soy Protein Market by Product Type

6.4.2. RoW Soy Protein Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Soy Protein Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.2. Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

7.3. CHS Inc

7.4. Cargill, Incorporated

7.5. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

7.6. Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

7.7. Kerry Group

7.8. NOW Foods

7.9. SOTEXPRO SA

7.10. Wilmar International

