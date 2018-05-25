Opportunities for the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market looks promising with opportunities in civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft. The global aerospace electrical de-icing system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are aviation regulations and certification standards regarding aircraft safety, and the increasing penetration of composites in aircraft wings and empennage section.

In this market, the major usages of electrical deicing systems are in wings, engine, and others. Lucintel forecasts that wings will remain the largest application segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because wings are most vulnerable to icing problems during flight. Large wings in commercial aircraft, particularly larger models like the B787, require extensive electrical systems that are very costly.

Within the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market, civil aircraft (includes commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation) is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth by aircraft type. The growth of the civil aircraft segment is mainly driven by increasing aircraft deliveries and increasing penetration of composites in newly launched aircraft models with advanced technologies, like electric deicing systems.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in this region.

The key emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes low power electrical de-icing systems. United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Cox & Company, Meggit PLC, Rockwell Collins (B/E Aerospace), GKN, Ultra Electronics, and ITT Inc are among the major providers of aerospace electrical de-icing systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market by aircraft type, application type, and region. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market by aircraft type, application, and region as follows:

By Aircraft Type ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Civil Aircraft

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

By Application Type ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Wings

• Engine

• Windshield

• Other

By Region ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

By Region ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market by aircraft type (civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (wings, engine, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?