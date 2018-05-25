Agricultural Fumigants Market 2018; Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2026 by Acumen Research and Consulting

A new research report by Acumen Research and Consulting titled “Agricultural Fumigants Market” successfully exhibits the complete scenario of the global and an individual analysis of the various regional segments.

This research study on the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered via both, but not limited to, extensive secondary research and primary research. The major secondary data sources referred for collecting information include industry journals, white papers, databases, company reports, and up-to-date press releases among others. The study also comprises factors driving and inhibiting the development of agricultural fumigants market. The key opportunity areas and trends prevalent in this market are also been compiled in this study. The current size of this market and its predicted market size by the end of forecast period have been highlighted through this study.

The report has been studied in terms of key market segments and sub-segments. The information on currently leading market segments and sub-segments and the reasons for this growth have been emphasized in the scope of this study. An extensive analysis of agricultural fumigants market has been encapsulated on the basis of estimations of key market segments in the forecast horizon. In addition, the technological developments that took place in the market and those predicted to take place in coming years have also been outlined through this study.

The projections presented in this study on agricultural fumigants market have been made by analyzing market’s future potential and prevalent trends. The market’s growth in various geographies has been studied in detail under this report. The top regions in this market and the reasons for the growth in that particular region have been outlined in the report. Further, the report presents competitive landscape of the agricultural fumigants market, covering information on the market share/positioning analysis of leading players in the market. Under this section, the prime strategies of key players, their strengths and weaknesses, and contributions in market growth are discussed. These players are also evaluated on the basis of attributes such as revenue, gross, product overview, and contact information.

Report Coverage

Market Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis Period 2015 – 2026 Historic Data 2015 – 2016 Base Year 2017 Forecast Data 2018 – 2026 Market Stratification Product Type, Application, Crop Type, Pest Control Method, Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Value Chain Analysis

The major market segments of global agricultural fumigants market are as below:

Market By Product Type

Methyl Bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam Sodium

1, 3- Dichloropropene

Others

Market By Application

Soil

Warehouse

Market By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Market By Pest Control Method

Tarpaulin Fumigation

Non-Tarp Fumigation by Injection

Structural Fumigation

Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

Others

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of MEA

Market Players

Some of the major players involved in agricultural fumigants market include Syngenta, BASF, Dow Chemicals, ADAMA, and FMC among others.

