Thermal Paper Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Global Thermal Paper Market Information Report, By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), By Application (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

On the basis of region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.27% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,197.4 Million. The region has witnessed increased demand of thermal paper, from POS application, mainly due to the high internet penetration in countries such as U.S. and Canada. The POS applications demand thermal paper for receipts, acknowledgements, and bills. The U.S. is the major market in North America. The country houses one of the biggest international retail chains such as Walmart and Amazon. This makes it an important market for thermal paper. Europe was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 883.8 Million in 2016. The region accounts for increasing sales of retail industry, from both brick and mortar and online stores. The retail industry is seen pacing significantly, especially in the countries of Netherlands, U.K., and Germany. Hence, Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38%.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. The region is regarded as one of the fastest growing regions, in terms of sales from both retail and online stores. With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there has been an inclination towards purchasing from online platforms, especially the international ones such as Amazon. China is the major market in Asia Pacific region, owing to the increasing population and increasing demand for consumer goods.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented as direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The direct thermal segment accounted for the largest market share of 49.37% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,586.1 Million. In direct thermal technology, no ribbon is used in printing. It creates the image directly on the printed material. Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that turns black when it passes under the thermal print head. Thermal transfer technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.43%. Thermal transfer printing uses a heated ribbon to produce durable, long-lasting images on a wide variety of materials. Thermal transfer printers can create highly durable wristbands, asset tags, and certification labels, in addition to common labels, tags, and tickets.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as, POS, lottery & gaming, labels & tags, and others. POS accounted for the largest market share of 58.90% in 2016. POS (Point of Sale) application includes receipts and tags at the retails stores, online purchases, and ATMs. The paper is generally compatible with most transaction-style printers and cash registers, and multiple rolls come in a pack. POS paper ensures customers get a clear, legible, smudge-free receipt each time. The thermal paper for receipts come in various dimensions to suit the end-use. The segment is expected to grow at 4.93% CAGR during the forecast period. Lottery & Gaming was the second-largest market that was valued at USD 421.5 Million in 2016. Labels & tags is also another major application. Thermal papers are used extensively for barcodes and tags and similar applications. Such labels and barcodes come handy across the supply chain of FMCG goods, for theft and security reasons.