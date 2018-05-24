‘ShotOn for Oneplus’: An Application to Make your Videos Never Before!

SURAT, INDIA – May 24, 2018, One of the most well-known applications and website development association is known as Greencom Ebizz Infotech has recently launched an application “ShotOn for One Plus: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp” for all the Oneplus Handset user.

As per the current trend, smartphone cameras are meant to be better and so the applications are being developed with more functionalities. ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ app is developed for Android devices to naturally include ‘Shot By’ (signature text) and ‘Shot On’ (device name) to the photo captured using the built-in camera of the device!

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizzinfotech once in a talking with press said that: “If you wish your application or site to succeed, tune in to your customers needs first and attempt to embed them in the best way with the application/site”

Along with the facility to add ‘ShotOn’ tags, ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ provides some amazing features worth looking at:

✔ No loss of picture quality!

✔ Set of device ‘Brand Logo’ to choose from.

✔ Allows the user to upload own ‘Logo’ from the gallery!

✔ Adjustable size of a stamp. (M to XXXL)

✔ Flexible Stamp Position. (Left Top, Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom)

✔ Stylish Font Formats.

✔ Editable ‘Shot on’ and ’Shot By’ field!

✔ The user can ‘Preview’ stamp before adding to the picture.

Follow few simple steps and you’re done! ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ is an easy-to-use app which helps you to make your picture more attractive. If you want to add this application to your device then you can easily find it on Play Store, it’s free!