The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska Provides Legal Counsel to Individuals Involved in Oil Field Accidents

Reports show that the oilfield industry has one of the highest rates of work-related injuries in 2016. The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska provides legal advice to individuals involved in these accidents.

[CASTLE ROCK, 24/5/2018] – The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska has built a reputation as a formidable firm that handles cases related to auto and personal injury claims, DUI accidents, business disputes, product liability, and civil rights. Moreover, it provides comprehensive legal advice and brings cases to a speedy resolution.

The firm assists individuals injured in the oil industry, which registered the highest rate of accidents in the country.

Accidents in the Oilfield Industry

E&E News, an environmental news organization, reports that the oil and gas industry has the most cases of severe injuries in 2016. Figures show that the sector recorded a severe injury rate of 148.9 per 100,000 workers, followed by industrial construction (133.5), poultry processing (128.7), and plastic products manufacturing (113.6) industries.

These severe injuries involved hospitalization or the loss of a body part. Most cases involved the amputation of fingers.

Legal Advice for Oilfield Accidents

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska assists individuals who sustained injuries in this environment. After all, oilfield workers face various hazards every day, including slippery platforms, fires, explosions, and equipment failure.

The firm’s personal injury specialists review each case to determine if the client can file a personal injury claim. Then, the legal counsel discusses the situation with the client and helps him or her through the legal process. In some cases, the fee depends on the outcome of the case; the clients don’t have to pay anything if the claim is unsuccessful.

Most oilfield injury victims have a two-year window to make a claim, so the firm urges claimants to act promptly. The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska will help them pursue their claims.

About the Law Office of John D. Halepaska

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska is a Castle Rock-based law firm focusing on personal injury, business disputes, and civil rights. Its staff takes a client-focused approach, where they devise a legal strategy based on a client’s circumstance. The firm is known for its experience, dedication, and zealous representation.

For more information, visit https://halepaskalaw.com.