Sharp Waste Disposal Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2028

Improvisation in the Healthcare Practices Promotes the Usage and Adoption of Sharp Waste Disposal Equipment

Safe practices related to the handling and disposal of sharp instrument in healthcare settings are being adopted these days in order to protect the staff, patients and visitors from exposure to any blood-borne infection. Along with this, various initiatives regarding sharp waste disposal has been taken by the concerned agencies these days such as NHS and FDA in order to reduce the associated risks. This waste is classified under the biomedical waste which includes objects used to puncture skin such as blades, needles, syringes, lancets, knife, scissors, glass, sharp plastic, etc. The foremost objective in sharps waste management is to carefully handle all the materials until their disposal.

The growing use of sharps with the increase in number of healthcare facilities, increasing number of surgical procedures, as well as growing healthcare concerns promotes the market for sharp waste disposal products. More than sixteen billion injections are administered annually worldwide, the largest contributor of sharps waste. Several studies revealed that health facilities still dispose injections and other sharp wastes in open pits or in cardboard boxes instead of using disposal containers. Thus, generating the need for adopting effective sharp waste equipment at these facilities.

Essentiality of Sharp Waste Disposal

Sharp wastes from the healthcare sector are suspected to contain pathogenic microorganisms in adequate concentration or quantity, which can cause various diseases to a susceptible host. These sharp wastes may be found in operating rooms, emergency rooms, general wards, laboratories, collection bins and hospital laundry. Improperly discarded sharp wastes may get exposed to patients, healthcare staff and the waste pickers, thus spreading the infection. This factor generated the need of sharp waste disposal equipment at medical facilities. In view of this, there are also several guidelines issued by regulatory agencies for proper management of sharp waste disposal. Product types used in the sharp waste disposal include sharps disposal kits, disposal containers and destroyers.

Factors Driving the Sharp Waste Disposal Market

Imposition of guidelines regarding the safe disposal of sharp wastes such as imposition of Health and Safety regulations in the U.K. in May 2013 promotes the usage and adoption of these equipment at medical facilities, which fuels the growth of the sharp waste disposal products market. The market is also dependent on the number of surgical procedures and diagnostic tests being performed. There is also several published data regarding the injuries caused by ‘inappropriate disposal’, which also fuels the adoption of sharp waste disposal products at healthcare facilities. However, lower adoption in rural areas and absence of regulations in low-income countries restricts the global market growth of sharps waste disposal.