Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market 2018: Analysis, Growth, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Polyvinylpyrrolidone finds its application in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, adhesives, and others. The product is extensively consumed in manufacturing tablets, particles, capsules, oral liquids, injections, and sterilization disinfectants. Some of the drugs manufactured using polyvinylpyrrolidone include paracetamol, aspirin, dimethyl tetracaine, benzene sulfonamide, and dipyridamole, which are widely used for genetic diseases in youngsters as well as the geriatric population. Furthermore, Polyvinylpyrrolidone has excellent film forming, anti-microbial, moisture holding, and non-allergic properties, fueling its adoption in cosmetic & personal care products. Shampoos, moisturizers, conditioners, hair sprays, and body lotion are some of the highly demanded cosmetics that drive the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market. It is also used in manufacturing non-alcoholic drinks such as vinegar, soy sauce, tea drinks, fruit juices, and others. The use of the product in these drinking items help to prevent turbidity and enhances their flavor, stability, as well as shelf-life. Moreover, the product is also used for manufacturing adhesives which have applications in major end-use industries such as construction, paints & coatings, and others. The increasing demand for adhesives is further proving advantageous to the market demand. It is also used in purification of glutamine synthetase from plant samples which are used in agrochemicals. However, the fluctuating prices of raw material and the threat of replacement by substitutes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market are Ashland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Zhangzhou HuaFu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd (China), Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Jh Nanhang Industrial Co., Ltd (China), and NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD (Japan).

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5891

Market Segmentation

The Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented by Grade and Application.

On the Basis of the Grade, the market is segmented into PVP K-15, PVP K-30, PVP K-60, PVP K-90, and PVP K-120.

Based on the Application, the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, adhesives, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the high demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone from pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a considerable rate due to the high demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. This demand can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the related health issues in this region.

Europe is expected to grow on account of the expanding healthcare sector in western countries such as Germany, U.K, France, and others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyvinylpyrrolidone-market-5891

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com