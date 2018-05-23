Organise Your Equipment with Containit’s Shelving and Storage Racking Systems

Containit provides a comprehensive range of shelving and storage solutions for warehouses and bulk material handling.

[PARKES, 23/5/2018] – Containit supplies efficient, space-saving shelving and storage racking systems. The company offers a range of storage systems for warehouses and storage facilities, to help customers organise equipment and manage large quantities of material.

Comprehensive Shelving and Storage Selections

Containit recognises the crucial role shelving plays in the storage industry and the high demand for such products. It has tailored its shelving range to meet these demands, to help warehouses maintain workplace safety standards and efficiency.

Containit offers a complete range of shelving and storage racking systems. They offer several varieties of Longspan shelves, including shelving with plastic buckets, storage containers, MDF shelves and bunded and lockable shelves.

Apart from shelves, Containit also offers mesh and wire decks for their shelving and racking systems to help reduce dirt build-up in the warehouse, and distribute sprinkler water in cases of fire.

Other Products

Containit supplies numerous types of storage equipment. In addition to shelves, they also provide trolleys, bunding and spill containment, dangerous goods storage, carpark and area safety equipment, and high-density parts storage.

Simple Shopping and Quality Controlled Products

Containit aims to make the selection and purchasing process as direct and easy as possible for its customers. They utilise a four-step quote process to streamline online shopping, complete with a simple product inventory containing all relevant information to help customers make a more informed purchase. Their highly trained sales team is also available to guide customers through the process.

Containit considers quality control one of its core values. They ensure that their products consistently adhere to the highest standards, to give clients the best value for their money.

About Containit Solutions

Containit Solutions is a storage and safety equipment company that supplies to warehouses and storage facilities across Australia. They are committed to delivering strict quality control, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Containit abides by a ‘we make it easy’ policy, and has simplified online selection and purchasing.

