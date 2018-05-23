Matheson Museum Library and Archives Honored by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation

(Gainesville, FL) — Goodwin Company, pioneers of River-Recovered® heart pine and cypress, is proud to announce that the Matheson Museum Library and Archives renovation project was awarded a 2018 Historic Preservation Award for Meritorious Achievement / Adaptive Use by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation. Goodwin Company nominated the project for this esteemed award which recognizes “historic preservationists, organizations, programs or preservation achievements that have made a significant impact in preserving Florida’s history and heritage.” The Matheson History Museum, Joyner Construction and Jay Reeves Associates were the official award recipients.

Constructed in 1933, the building was originally home of the Gainesville Gospel Tabernacle. It later became the Barrow Family Antique Store before being transformed into The Melting Pot fondue restaurant. In 2017, the building was renovated to become the new home of the Matheson Museum Library and Archives. The interior is finished with Goodwin Company’s Old Florida longleaf heart pine flooring. Goodwin’s flooring, laced with red toned growth rings, complements the building’s original ceiling beams, contributing to the authenticity of this historic Gainesville, Florida building.

Goodwin Company was pleased be part of this important historic preservation project. Jeffrey Forbes, Marketing Manager for Goodwin Company, was on hand for the award presentation which took place on Friday, May 18th at the Jesse Ball DuPont Center in Jacksonville, Florida. TJ Salmons and Ryland Wagner of Joyner Construction accepted the award.

“Historic preservation projects like this are the cornerstone of what we do,” explains Forbes. “We recognize the importance of remembering and restoring our past. Using authentic materials that are similar or the same as what was specified in the original design is key to any historic preservation project. Goodwin’s reclaimed wood was used in the Matheson Museum Library and Archives restoration to symbolize early 1900s aesthetics.”

“Providing reclaimed wood that aids in preservation of our architectural heritage is an important part of Goodwin’s mission”, says Carol Goodwin, President of Goodwin Company.

The Matheson received private donations and a grant from the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources to help finance this adaptive reuse project, which was completed by Joyner Construction, Jay Reeves Associates, and Rudy Ditmar of Rudy’s Professional floor sanding.

Media Contact:

Gina Smith

Casto Communications

(407) 697-5321

gina@c2communications.net

www.heartpine.com