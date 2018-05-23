3D Imaging Market Aggrandizes To USD 36 Billion by 2023 With 28% of CAGR Worldwide; Asserts MRFR

Market Highlights:

The 3D technologies have been adopted widely by organization across several industry verticals. The factors driving the market are 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation, increase demand for 3D medical imaging and increasing usage of technology in products such as smart phones, cameras, television, etc. are some of the significant factors driving the market growth.

3D IMAGING MARKET has numerous advantages in healthcare and medical industry. 3D imaging facilitate diagnoses, treatment and surgical planning and increase clinical productivity. Patients are also benefitted by 3D imaging technology, as it helps in improving diagnostic confidence. 3D imaging technology has replaced expensive diagnostic procedures, reducing risk of complications, minimize exploratory surgery, facilitates less expensive surgical planning, reduce operating time, and minimize damage to healthy tissue by focusing on the treatment area.

The 3D imaging market can be segmented on the basis of hardware. 3D display generates the illusion of depth by presenting different image to each eye. This is common characteristics that all 3D displays have. The 3D displays have some disadvantage which is hampering the growth of the market which includes the glasses themselves vary in performance, high cost, power requirement is high and frequency arbiter is often required.

The 3D Imaging Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 36 Billion by 2023, at 28% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Able Software Corporation (U.S.)

TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany)

Segments:

3D imaging market for segment on the basis of Hardware, Display Technologies, Imaging Solutions and Industry Verticals.

3D Imaging Market by Hardware:

3D Display

3D Sensor

3D Imaging Market by Display Technologies:

Anaglyph

Stereoscopy

Auto-Stereoscopy

Holography

Volumetric Display

3D Imaging Market by Imaging Solutions:

3D Modelling

3D Sensing

Layout And Animation

3D Rendering

Anaglyphy

Image Reconstruction

3D Imaging Market by Industry:

Healthcare & Medical

Defense & Security

Industrial Imaging Solutions

Architecture & Engineering

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D imaging market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North America is the leader in the 3D imaging market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be one of the growing market in 3D imaging because of densely populated countries like India and China which demands for advance healthcare treatments.

Study Objectives of 3D Imaging Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D imaging market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 3D imaging market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of hardware, display technologies, imaging solutions and industry vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 3D Imaging market.

