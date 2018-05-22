Electronic Health Records Market: Increasing Popularity of E-Prescription to Fuel MArket Demand

Electronic Health Records (EHR) is an individual’s digital health document containing patient’s medical history and is shared among multiple facilities and agencies.

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Health Records (EHR) is an individual’s digital health document containing patient’s medical history and is shared among multiple facilities and agencies. The data provides a summary of medical records generated electronically during a clinical encounter, maintained by service providers over time. EHRs comprises of data ranging from progress notes, immunizations, past medical history, laboratory data, demographics, vital signs, medications, problems and radiology reports. EHR’s applications are expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to increasing digital patient information leading to increased demand for mobile access of health record.

The authorized providers are allowed to create and manage the digital information associated with patient health and provide easy accessibility of data to other health care providers. EHRs are built to share information with a range of health care providers and organizations comprising emergency facilities, medical imaging facilities, specialist pharmacies, workplace clinics, school and laboratories.

Medical professionals prefer web based EHR systems due to their reduced deployment costs and automatic backup of data by the vendor thereby increasing EHR’s sales. This software as a service (SaaS) application eliminates technical glitches, allows quick and accurate access of data and is particularly beneficial to standalone centers or older physicians, who continue to practice with the aim of avoiding penalty charges by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The rising installation of EHR systems can also be attributed to the increasing need for technological advancements and enhancing efficiency in patient care and for secured data. Technological advancement has led to a surge in cloud based EHR software usage, leading to favorable government policies globally, providing financial incentives, hence, boosting the global EHR solution market. However, extremely high cost of EHR and security risks pertaining to patient’s medical history are few constraints of the industry

Get Sample report @: https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Request-Sample/105898

Market Segments:

The Electronic Health Record System market is segmented on the basis of products, into cloud-based software and server-based/ on-premise software. Based on types, the market is fragmented into Inpatient HER and Ambulatory HER. Furthermore, the application segment is bifurcated into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. Hospital clinics, specialty centers and others are few end users of the system. Geographically, the EHR market is segmented in five major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Obtain Report Details: https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Reports/Electronic-Health-Records-Market

By Key Players:

Key player in the Electronic Health Care Solution are GE Healthcare, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI and Medical Information Technology, Inc.

By Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to hold major share in terms of revenue owing to favorable government policies, advanced health care facilities and a requirement for health care cost containment. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are also estimated to follow the North American market respectively due to augmented pressure of health care cost containment, increasing geriatric population, growing demand for improved patient care and rising need for remote monitoring. Particularly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rise in adoption of EHR across various health care centers due to the presence of a large pool of patients, thereby adding to the market growth over the forecast period.

About Us:

Xpodence Research has the most extensive collection of market research reports of many categories. Xpodence Research provides the best market research solution for every industry by publishing the best possible results of great market research firms worldwide. For every particular problem, there’s a particular solution, so according to the customer needs, we provide the best possible results to them from different market research organization, whether it’s a Custom Research or Syndicated Research reports because the product that wins is the one that bridges customers to the future, not the one that requires a giant leap.

Every organization, whether it is related to Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Eatables, Consumable Goods and many more demands a market research results so that they can take important decisions for more productivity and better output in this swift world. Xpodence Research gives the best possible outcome, perfect forecast, analysis and insights of market research in the form of report which is beneficial for various organizations and also to the manufacturing companies in taking the best decisions for quality production.

Contact Us:

Xpodence Research

USA Office

244, Madison Avenue

New York City, NY – 10016

United States

Toll Free +1- 844-445-2861

Email : sales@xpodenceresearch.com