E-paper Display Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2022

Global E-paper Display Market, by Product (Mobile Device, Smart card, E-readers), by End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Medical), by Technology (Electrophoretic Display, Electrowetting Display, IMOD) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

E-paper or electronic paper is a technology which is used to imitate appearance of ordinary ink on the paper. For instance, the text written on a notebook will show same high readability feature as content shown on an electronic paper display. It is also known by electronic ink or E-ink technology. E-paper is a kind of portable device which is also capable of holding text & images indefinitely without passing electricity. Every e-paper display consist of millions of different colorful capsules in a thin film and electrodes to produce electric charges. When a positive or negative electric field is applied to an electrode, the color particle with reference to their charges move either to the top or bottom of the capsule which display a certain color on the surface of e-paper display.

E-paper has potential to provide stable image which does not required to get refreshed constantly. The ability to provide wider view angle & reflecting ambient light is making e-paper more convenient option for user than the conventional displays. It is used for wider applications such as electronic pricing labels in retail shops, general signage, time-tables at railways and bus stations, electronic billboards, and e-readers.

The major growth driver of E-paper Display Market is its ability to provide high performance & low power consumption benefits over traditional display technologies. Also, consumer electronics manufacturers are expanding their business areas in e-paper display device thereby increasing its market. The increasing internet usage and growing demand for smartphones is also fostering the global e-paper display market. However, complex electrochemical process and low switching speed is projected to hinder the growth of e-paper display market.

Globally the market for E-paper Display Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~36% from 2018 to 2022.

Study Objective of E-paper display market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global e-paper display

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the environmental monitoring market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by products, by technologies, end-users and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global E-paper Display

Key Players for E-paper Display Market:

Some of the major players in Global E-paper Display Market includes Plastic Logic (Germany), E Ink holdings, Inc. (Taiwan), OED Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), LG Display (South Korea), Amazon Liquavista B.V. (The Netherlands), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Pervasive Displays, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamma Dynamics (U.S.), Samsung electronics co. Ltd. (South Korea) and others.

Segments for E-paper Display Market:

Global E-paper Display Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Product: E-readers, mobile devices, poster & signage, smart cards & smart packaging, auxiliary displays, and others.

Segmentation by Technologies: Gyricon, Electrophoretic display (EPD), electrowetting display (EWD), electrofluidic display (EFD), Cholestric display, Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD) and others.

Segmentation by End-Users Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Media & entertainment, retail, medical, architecture, packaging and others.

Regional Analysis of E-paper Display Market:

North America is expected to dominate the e-paper display market during the forecast period 2016-2022. U.S. among all other countries in North America holds the largest market share for e-paper display devices. High growth in adoption of smartphones and tablets by the consumers in the region is fuelling North America dominance in e-paper display market. In Europe, with growing technical advancement in consumer electronics market, the demand for e-reader devices & smart cards among consumer is also increasing thereby is showing high growth opportunity in e-paper display market in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing e-paper display market during the forecast period 2016-2022. Growing technical advancement in mobile devices & tablets has increased the use of e-paper techniques in display and other electronic devices. Due to rising investment by industry experts to explore the growth opportunity in the growing consumer electronics market in the region.

Target Audience:

• E-paper Display manufacturers

• Mobile display manufacturers

• Research & consultancy

• End-user sectors

• Technology investors

