Bio Adhesive Market 2018: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Bio Adhesive polymers are synthetic or natural polymer used to adhere two surfaces. The raw material sources available for Bio Adhesives can be plant based or animal based. Plant-based raw material source include corn, maize, sugar, starch, and others. The ease of availability and cost-efficiency of these sources make them a leading segment in the Bio Adhesives Market. Animal-based raw material sources have a low shelf life as compared to the plant-based raw material, and thus the former are less likely to be used. The various application of Bio Adhesives includes packaging & paper, construction, wood, personal care, medicine, and others. These adhesives are widely consumed in paper & packaging industry in making printed sheet lamination, flexible packaging, and specialty packaging. The increasing demand from food packaging industry is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The construction sector is the second largest segment on account of the extensive use of Bio Adhesives in pipes, cladding panels, waste management systems, and pavements. Bio Adhesives are biocompatible in nature and thus can be easily used on living tissues which is likely to increase the use of Bio Adhesives in medicine & pharmaceuticals and personal care industry. The high demand for suture-free and minimal invasive surgeries across the globe is driving the Bio Adhesives demand. Furthermore, the increasing health & skin concerns along with the high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Bio Adhesives Market are Henkel AG & CO. KGaA (Germany), Ashland (U.S.), Arkema (France), EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada), 3M (U.S.), Danimer Scientific (Georgia), CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), The Compound Company BV (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Adhesives Research, Inc. (U.S.), Paramelt (Netherlands), and Bioadhesive Alliance Inc. (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Bio Adhesives Market is segmented by Raw Material Source and Application.

On the Basis of the Raw Material Source, the Global Bio Adhesives Market is segmented as plant based and animal based. The plant-based segment is further sub-segmented into corn, maize, sugar, and starch.

The global market is segmented on the basis of the application into packaging & paper, construction, wood, personal care, medical, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Bio Adhesives Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the high demand for Bio Adhesives from various end-user applications such as packaging & paper, construction, and medical coupled with favorable regulations in the region.

Europe is substantially growing on account of the stringent regulation on the use of petroleum-based products and the growing healthcare sector in the region.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a considerable rate due to the fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to witness a significant growth on the backdrop of high demand for Bio Adhesives from the construction sector.

