Sodium Silicate Market 2018: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Sodium Silicate is manufactured using silica sand and sodium carbonate as raw material. It finds application in detergents & soaps, adhesives, coating, construction material, water treatment, and others. Sodium Silicate is widely used in detergents & soaps due to its ability to maintain the pH value of the detergents solution on dilution. Thus, it is increasingly used in detergents for washing dishes, dairy equipment, and textile processing, laundering, and de-inking paper. Additionally, its use in the paper industry is witnessing growth to some extent due to easy surface wetting, viscosity, and high strength. Rising demand for water desalination and purification is augmenting the market growth further. The product is increasingly used as a binder in cement as a result of its ability to resist acid and water. Growing building and construction industry is driving the market growth due to corrosion and high-temperature resistance. Sodium Silicate consumption in the food and beverages industry is rising as an anticaking agent.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Sodium Silicate Market are PQ Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.), Ciech S.A. (Poland), Silmaco NV (Belgium), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Aromachimie Ltd. (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD. (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), and PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Sodium Silicate Market is segmented into Applications, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Sodium Silicate Market is divided into detergents & soaps, water treatment, adhesives, construction material, coating, and others.

Based on the End-Use Industry, the Global Sodium Silicate Market is segmented into building & construction, paper & pulp, chemicals, healthcare, food & beverages, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the Global Sodium Silicate Market owing to rising infrastructural activities in the developing economies. Growing investment in construction projects in China, for instance, Daxing International Project, is expected to fuel the product demand. The product demand is rising from the food and beverages industry due to increased spending by the consumers.

North America and Europe are growing in the Sodium Silicate Market due to growing investment in the water treatment plants to reduce the environmental issues. However, in the Europe region, the development of the construction industry has slowed down as result of Brexit.

