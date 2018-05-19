Mining Chemicals Market 2018: Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Mining Chemicals play a vital role in the mining process and enhance their productivity and efficiency. The various products of the Mining Chemicals include grinding aids, flocculants, frothers, collectors, solvent extractant, and others. Among these, the grinding aids segment is the largest segment in terms of volume due to their extensive use in cement manufacturing. The increasing infrastructure and construction activities across the globe is anticipated to drive the global market over the assessment period. Flocculants absorb particles and destabilize them by neutralization and consist of anionic and cationic polymers. Anionic flocculants are used in the production of salts and metallic hydroxides. The flocculants are highly used in water and wastewater treatment. The market is also segmented on the basis of the application as mineral processing, explosives & drilling, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Among these, mineral processing accounted for a major share of the market. These chemicals are widely used in various processes such as open pit & underground, crushing, leaching & absorption, elution & electrowinning, and others. Explosives & drilling application is extensively used for rock penetration and fragmentation. The increasing demand for clean and safe water has augmented the use of Mining Chemicals in wastewater treatment.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Mining Chemicals Market are Ashland (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Chevron Philips Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Cytec Solvay Group (U.S.), NALCO (India), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Cheminova A/S (Denmark), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), SNF Group (U.S.), Nasco (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), and Huntsman International LLC (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Mining Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of the Product, Mineral Type, Application and Region.

Based on the Product, the Global Mining Chemicals Market is segmented into grinding aids, flocculants, frothers, collectors, solvent extractant, scale inhibitors, and others.

The market is segmented on the basis of the mineral type into base metals, non-metallic metals, precious metals, and rare earth metals.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Mining Chemicals Market is segmented into mineral processing, explosives & drilling, water & wastewater treatment, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Mining Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global market owing to the increasing mining activities in countries such as China and India.

The high demand for Mining Chemicals in the limestone grinding is the major driver of the North American market.

Europe is anticipated to showcase a significant growth due to the rising mining activities in Eastern Europe.

The expanding mining sector in Africa is likely to propel the market growth in the coming years.

