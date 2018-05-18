Reclaimed Rubber Market 2018: Research, Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Reclaimed Rubber is manufactured by recycling natural and butyl rubber tubes. It is categorized into whole tire reclaim (WTR), butyl reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and others. WTR is produced using natural tubes and is the most widely used rubber due to its suitability for a variety of natural products. It is increasingly used in the manufacturing of tread tires, conveyor belts, hot melt adhesive, automotive components, and footwear because of less power consumption, high durability, and vulcanizing properties. The automotive industry largely consumes EPDM for door & window stripping and car seats. Reclaimed rubber is used in tire and non-tire applications. In tire applications, the product is majorly used in the tire treads and retreads due to reducing shrinkage and good aging. Growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market growth for tire manufacturing. In non-tire applications, the product use is largely used in footwear and matting owing to changing trends and increased spending by the consumers.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Reclaimed Rubber Market are Fishfa Rubbers Ltd (Gujarat), GRP LTD (Mumbai), Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. (Gujarat), Sun Exim (India), Swani Rubber Industries (India), HUXAR (India), Minar Reclamation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Miracle Rubbers (India), Genan (Denmark), MICHELIN (France), Revlon Rubbers Private Limited (India), and High Tech Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.(India).

Market Segmentation

The Global Reclaimed Rubber Market is segmented based on Type, Applications and Region.

On the basis of the type, the reclaimed rubber market is divided into the whole tire reclaim (WTR), butyl reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), drab & colored, and others.

Based on the Application, the Global Reclaimed Rubber Market is segmented into tire and non-tire.

The tire application is further segmented into inner liner, inner tubes, tire sidewalls, tire plies, and tire treads & retreads.

The non-tire application is further segmented into conveyor belts, molded goods, adhesives, footwear, matting, profiles, and roofing.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the Reclaimed Rubber Market as a result of increasing production of automobiles coupled with growing population and improving living standard. The rise in the production of hybrid and electric cars is driving the market growth further.

North America and Europe are growing substantially owing to rising innovations in the manufacturing of aircraft and automobiles. This is concerning the recycling standards and regulatory intervention by the governments to reduce landfill and environment pollution.

