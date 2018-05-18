Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.9 % and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market are transforming industries and creating tremendous opportunities for M2M module vendors around the world. Along with the M2M, IoT is making huge growth in the M2M market, globally.However, the Internet of Things will consist primarily of machines talking to one another, with computer-connected humans observing, analyzing and acting upon the resulting the big data explosion, will shaping up the growth of machine to machine connections.

The study indicates that the short range technology is dominating M2M connections. In 2017, it has been observed that about 73% of M2M devices is connected by short-range technologies, mostly WiFi. The wireless wide area network connections will grow from 750 million at the end of 2017 to 2.6 billion in 2023. The most important WWAN sector is automotive including pay-as-you-drive insurance, eCall and security and tracking. At the end of 2017, the M2M accounted for 15% of cellular connections and by 2023, this will reach 22%.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3818

Increasing remote monitoring applications have increased the scope and growth potential of the market significantly. Growing emphasis on automation has led to further development of the machine to machine connections market. Emphasis of the machine to machine learning concept has also increased due to development of the market for internet of things.

The global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to grow at USD ~$ 27.05 Billion by 2023, at ~9.9 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

AT&T Inc. (U.S)

Deutsche Telekom A G (Germany)

NTT Data (Japan)

Telenor Group (Norway)

Intel Corporation (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

Telit Communications (UK)

U-blox Holding AG (Switzerland),

Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S)

Segments:

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, end users and region.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Technology:

Wired Technologies

Ethernet

Industrial

Wireless Technologies

Cellular Network

Short Range

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Product:

IoT & M2M Modems

Routers

Modules Mobile point of sale

Wireless beacons

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by End-User:

Government and defense

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Retail

Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-2-machine-connections-market-3818

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Machine-to-Machine connections market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America, it has been estimates that 65% of M2M service revenue is accounted for by the service wrap and 35% by the provision of connectivity. While, the majority of the revenue comes from service enablement with the remainder coming from the provision of basic short range connectivity. While in Europe, the operators such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are already seeing modest success in the connected health market, is anticipated to be the leading region.

The analysis on the basis of region of the Machine-to-Machine connections sector includes region such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In the North American market, it has been estimated that 65 per cent of M2M service revenue is contributed for by the service wrap and 35 per cent by the provision of connectivity. Though, the main portion of the revenue comes from service enablement with the remnants coming from the delivery of basic short range connectivity. Meanwhile in the European market, the operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone are already witnessing a respectable rate of success in the connected health market, and it is expected to be the leading region in the duration of the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The trend for diversification in the industry has enabled the competitors to access the profitable circumstances accessible in this market are being applied by candidates who are trying to increase their market coverage by focused development which can encourage the expansion of this business sector. The merchandise are also being diversified to large extent to keep up with the robust pace of technological discoveries. The companies are trying to create and capture economic value together in an appropriate manner. This has raised the possibilities for the approaching growth period significantly. This consequence has further proven to be fruitful for companies so they can fix target that can uphold their commercial enterprise’s liquidity to take the most active decisions in terms of strategy execution and designing.

Intended Audience:

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections device manufacturers

Technology Providers of Machine-to-Machine Systems

Technical Universities

Research Institutes and Organizations

Component Suppliers

Machine-to-Machine Equipment Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections

Standardization and Testing Firms

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com