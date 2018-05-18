Guar Gum Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Guar Gum Market By Grade, Function, Application & Food & Beverage Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

The Guar Gum Market was worth USD 0.56 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.09 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% during the forecast period. Guar gum is generally acknowledged as an ingredient in wide range of applications, for example, paper manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverages, paper fabricating, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics and some more. Its multifunctional properties build its adoption in end-use applications. The developing oil and gas industry, particularly the shale gas industry, has thusly expanded the interest for guar gum, accordingly boosting the development of this market.

Get sample pages of this report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB01458

The Guar Gum Market is segmented as follows-

Guar Gum Market Assessment and Forecast, By Grade, 2014-2023:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Guar Gum Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application 2014-2023 ($Million):

Paper manufacturing

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics

Oil & gas

Mining & explosives

Guar Gum Market Assessment and Forecast, By Function 2014-2023:

Binding

Thickening

Friction reducing

Gelling

Others

Guar Gum Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

North America

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are Vikas WSP Ltd, Dabur, Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd, Rama Gum Industries India Limited and India Glycols Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/guar-gum-market

List of Tables

Table 1.Global Guar Gum Market, By Grade, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 2.Food-Grade Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 3.Industrial-Grade Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 4.Pharmaceutical-Grade Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 5.Global Guar Gum Market, By Function, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 6.Thickening Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 7.Gelling Market, By Application, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 8.Binding Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 9.Friction Reducing Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 10.Other Functions Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 11.Global Guar Gum Market, By Application, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 12.Oil & Gas Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 13.Food & Beverages Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 14.Mining & Explosives Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 15.Paper Manufacturing Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 16.Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 17.Other Applications Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 18.Global Guar Gum Market, By Food & Beverage Application, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 19.Bakery & Confectionery Products Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 20.Dairy & Frozen Products Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Table 21.Beverages Market, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Purchase the report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/FB01458