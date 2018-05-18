Global E-sports Market 2013-2023

Description :

E-sports-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on E-sports industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of E-sports 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023

Main manufacturers/suppliers of E-sports worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the E-sports market

Market status and development trend of E-sports by types and applications

Cost and profit status of E-sports, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challenges

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3022964-e-sports-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2013-2023

The report segments the global E-sports market as:

Global E-sports Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

Global E-sports Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

MOBA

FPS

RTS

Other

Global E-sports Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Professional

Amateur

Global E-sports Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, E-sports Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.Net

EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3022964-e-sports-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2013-2023

Table Of Content :

Chapter 1 Overview of E-sports

1.1 Definition of E-sports in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of E-sports

1.2.1 MOBA

1.2.2 FPS

1.2.3 RTS

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Downstream Application of E-sports

1.3.1 Professional

1.3.2 Amateur

1.4 Development History of E-sports

1.5 Market Status and Trend of E-sports 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global E-sports Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional E-sports Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Market Development of E-sports 2013-2017

2.2 Production Market of E-sports by Regions

2.2.1 Production Volume of E-sports by Regions

2.2.2 Production Value of E-sports by Regions

2.3 Demand Market of E-sports by Regions

2.4 Production and Demand Status of E-sports by Regions

2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of E-sports by Regions 2013-2017

2.4.2 Import and Export Status of E-sports by Regions 2013-2017

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

3.1 Production Volume of E-sports by Types

3.2 Production Value of E-sports by Types

3.3 Market Forecast of E-sports by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

4.1 Demand Volume of E-sports by Downstream Industry

4.2 Market Forecast of E-sports by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of E-sports

5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview

5.2 E-sports Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview

Chapter 6 E-sports Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

6.1 Production Volume of E-sports by Major Manufacturers

6.2 Production Value of E-sports by Major Manufacturers

6.3 Basic Information of E-sports by Major Manufacturers

6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of E-sports Major Manufacturer

6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of E-sports Major Manufacturer

6.4 Market Competition News and Trend

6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News

6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News

6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch

Chapter 7 E-sports Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 Activision Blizzard

7.1.1 Company profile

7.1.2 Representative E-sports Product

7.1.3 E-sports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Activision Blizzard

7.2 Epic Games

7.2.1 Company profile

7.2.2 Representative E-sports Product

7.2.3 E-sports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Epic Games

7.3 Nintendo

7.3.1 Company profile

7.3.2 Representative E-sports Product

7.3.3 E-sports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Nintendo

7.4 Riot Games

7.4.1 Company profile

7.4.2 Representative E-sports Product

7.4.3 E-sports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Riot Games

7.5 Valve Corporation

7.5.1 Company profile

7.5.2 Representative E-sports Product

7.5.3 E-sports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Valve Corporation

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)