Cinnamon Market Offers Great Growth Potential and Efficiency by 2026

The report comprises value chain analysis for each of the product segments. Value chain analysis offers in depth information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for Cinnamon Market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

Cinnamon is an aromatic spice made from bark or leaf of the Asian tree. It is used for the variety of purpose such as powder, sticks, oil. It is mostly used as powder in various bakery products, Coffee, tea. It is used as sticks majorly in Asia countries. They use the whole stick in various dishes like dessert, curry. Sticks are fresher than the powder and are used by the professionals. Cinnamon oil which is made by steam distilling is used in food processing, perfumes, aroma therapy, and disinfectants.

The cassia Cinnamon is prepared by cutting the outer 1/16th of an inch layer of the Cinnamon tree trunk. Cinnamon tree is composed of one thick trunk. Because Cassia Cinnamon tends to be harvested when the tree is about 20 years old, the outer bark tends to be pretty thick. Process is longer firstly the rough grey skin is scrapped off , then it is dried. As the cassia barks are very thick only one piece of bark is used for rolling into the stick. Ceylon Cinnamon is mild sweet in taste; they are soft as it is covered by many layers of bark. While other variety of cinnamon are covered with single layer of bark. It is more expensive as compared to cassia cinnamon. Process of making Ceylon cinnamon is labor intensive.

Growth factors resulting in rise of the cinnamon market globally are due to the growing needs for the boosting immune system, changing lifestyle and rise in income of the people. It is used mostly as home remedy of many health problems as it is rich in antioxidants, antifrugal, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties commonly these cinnamons are grown in the Indonesia. China and Vietnam are the chief suppliers of the cinnamon. Market is growing in Asia region due to large population of Asia who consume cinnamon. Major Player of cinnamon market is Adam Group, Bio Foods, Goya Foods, HDDES Group, First Spice Mixing Company, C.F. Sauer Company, EOAS International, Bart Ingredients Company, and Adams Extract & Spice, ACH Food Companies

Cinnamon Market: Company Analysis

• Adam Group

• Bio Foods

• Goya Foods

• HDDES Group

• First Spice Mixing Company

• C.F. Sauer Company

• EOAS International

• Bart Ingredients Company

• Adams Extract & Spice

• ACH Food Companies

Cinnamon Market: Product Types

• Ceylon Cinnamon

• Cassia Cinnamon

• Saigon Cinnamon

• Korintje Cinnamon

Cinnamon Market: End User

• Medicinal Use

• Spice

