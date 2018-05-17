Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390: Unusual, Unconventional, and Unique

About Skagen

Skagen is an affordable luxury brand from Denmark that reflects stylish minimalism without raising the prices insanely. The Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 combines timekeeping innovation to simplistic design elements that are subtle yet full of impacts!

Initial reaction

This timepiece is a steal for the quality! Be prepared for a slight confusion to rule for the first couple of minutes as you come across the Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 until suddenly, things start falling into place. The mystery of the Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 then mesmerizes the onlookers while you laugh quietly at the bedazzled expressions around. The layout is a convenient one for the wearer but will stay unfamiliar to the rest, until they get the logic behind it. In simple words, the Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 is very close to reinventing the wheel because of bringing what once belonged to larger brands and demanded a premium price now becomes available at a rock bottom price without zero-compromise on the WOW factors.

The regulateur in brief

Skagen Watches Men, this time, brings us a rather quirky and interesting watch; the kind that goes around in the circle as the regulateur. It is definitely not for everyone but only for him looking for something real off-beat; something that’s different than the rest without making a hell lot of noise. The Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 is a well-made regulator-style watch, measuring 40mm with its central large hand indicating minutes; the sub-dial at 12 indicating the hours (in a.m. and p.m.) while the 6 o’clock subdial tracks seconds.

A specialty with a reason

Those new to the realms of horology might find the Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 rather confusing to read for the first few minutes; it takes that long before you get accustomed to the dial layout and start reading time at a glance. It has the hours, minutes and seconds displayed separately through the main dial and two sub-dials, with the minute-denoting hand given priority in terms of view ability; however, all three are displayed prominently. This one watch is enough to turn you into a fan of Skagen watches; not only for the design but also due to the fact that it gives off a cool, vintage look and allows you to own the same without shelling out big bucks.

Bottom line: The Skagen Signatur Analog Quartz Men’s Watch remains versatile in style due to its unique design characteristics that make a lot of logical sense. Entrenched in a stunning style to which the beautiful genuine leather strap and the subtle coloring contributes generously, the Skagen Signatur Men’s Quartz Watch SKW6390 gets the pop due to the blue hands, keeping things otherwise simple and minimal.